Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP); Broadvision (BVSN)’s Sentiment Is 1

Broadvision Inc (BVSN) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 3 active investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 3 sold and reduced equity positions in Broadvision Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 214,734 shares, down from 237,314 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Broadvision Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 1 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) to report $0.12 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.46 EPS change or 135.29% from last quarter’s $-0.34 EPS. CEQP’s profit would be $8.62M giving it 76.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 43,129 shares traded. Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has risen 5.75% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CEQP News: 17/04/2018 – Crestwood Transportation Rewards Safe Drivers in Central US With Pay Increase; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Rating Ceqp’s Preferred Units; 26/04/2018 – Crestwood Technology Group (CTG) enters into Inventory Agreement with Lufthansa; 19/04/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners Declares Dividend of 60c; 23/03/2018 – CRESTWOOD EQUITY PARTNERS LP FILES PROSPECTUS RELATED TO OFFERING OF UP TO 71.3 MLN PREFERRED UNITS BY SELLING UNITHOLDERS – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – DJ Crestwood Equity Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CEQP); 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners 1Q Net $34.1M; 01/05/2018 – Crestwood Equity Partners on Track to Reach Guidance Targets in 2018; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Afrms Crestwood Holdings ‘B-‘ Rtg; Term Loan Rated

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and clients through a personalized self-service model. The company has market cap of $9.87 million. The firm offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $117,789 activity.

The stock increased 4.84% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 19,008 shares traded or 130.20% up from the average. BroadVision, Inc. (BVSN) has declined 34.15% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. for 342 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackrock Inc. has 0% invested in the company for 885 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. First Manhattan Co, a New York-based fund reported 2 shares.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.65 billion. The company's Gathering and Processing Operations segment provides gathering and transportation services for crude oil, natural gas, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays. It has a 12.65 P/E ratio. The Company’s Storage and Transportation Operations segment offers natural gas and crude oil storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers.

Among 3 analysts covering Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Crestwood Equity Partners has $4600 highest and $4200 lowest target. $44’s average target is 19.34% above currents $36.87 stock price. Crestwood Equity Partners had 4 analyst reports since May 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 23 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, July 30. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 31 by Stifel Nicolaus.

