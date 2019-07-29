Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF); 1607 Capital Partners Lowered Tri Contl (TY) Holding By $2.32 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased Tri Contl Corp (TY) stake by 30.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as Tri Contl Corp (TY)’s stock rose 2.04%. The 1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 200,610 shares with $5.28 million value, down from 289,728 last quarter. Tri Contl Corp now has $1.48B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.48. About 7,045 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has risen 1.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.90% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 36.84% from last quarter’s $-0.19 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Contango Oil & Gas Company’s analysts see -52.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.34. About 32,205 shares traded. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) has declined 37.70% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MCF News: 02/04/2018 – Contango Oil & Gas at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 02/04/2018 – Contango Announces Sale of Certain Non-Core Assets; 23/04/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Responds to 13D Filing; 04/04/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Budget for the 2018 Phase l Drilling Program; 06/03/2018 – Contango to Participate in the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 11/05/2018 – CONTANGO ORE INC CTGO.PK QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.15; 04/05/2018 – CONTANGO OIL & GAS 1Q PRODUCTION 4.5 BCFE; 09/03/2018 – Contango Oil 4Q Rev $20M; 04/04/2018 – Contango ORE, Inc. Announces Budget for the 2018 Phase I Drilling Program; 20/03/2018 – CONTANGO ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD – MARTY SWITZER TO TAKE ON CEO ROLE ON A PERMANENT BASIS

1607 Capital Partners Llc increased Nuveen Texas Qlty Mun Incme (NTX) stake by 109,984 shares to 214,030 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Blackrock Muniyield Qlty Fd (MYI) stake by 145,549 shares and now owns 669,149 shares. Invesco Bd Fd (VBF) was raised too.

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) CEO Paul Peng on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Large-cap banks cut to in-line by Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Capital Strategies Llc reported 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Landscape Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.19% stake. Hudock Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Regions Fincl Corp owns 4,654 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd holds 0% or 10,318 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 400 shares. Natl Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 183,685 shares. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). M&R Cap invested 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 396,331 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Liability reported 328 shares. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 47,733 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 86,359 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Com has 0% invested in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 15,162 shares. Cls Invests Lc holds 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) or 78 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold Contango Oil & Gas Company shares while 11 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 15.67 million shares or 23.38% more from 12.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 232,865 shares. 449,359 were reported by Blackrock. Usca Ria Lc reported 100,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 511,330 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Management Ltd holds 0% or 178,208 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0% or 83,138 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc has 775,731 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0% or 178,900 shares in its portfolio. 11,605 were reported by Parametric Ltd Company. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 536 shares. 2.69 million were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag. Prescott Gru Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 1.02 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Glob Invest Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF). Farmers Merchants Invests, a Nebraska-based fund reported 3,000 shares.

More notable recent Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Contango Oil & Gas Company’s (MCF) CEO Wilkie Colyer on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) CEO, Wilkie Colyer on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Contango prices 7.5M equity offering – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018. More interesting news about Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “A Second Chance For Contango Oil & Gas – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Contango President/CEO Keel to depart; Colyer named interim President/CEO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces natural gas and crude oil properties in the offshore shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and in the onshore Texas and Wyoming in the United States. The company has market cap of $53.42 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had proved reserves of approximately 151.8 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 105.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 3.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 4.4 million barrels of natural gas liquids. It currently has negative earnings.