Analysts See $0.12 EPS for Barrick Gold (ABX); Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) Sentiment Is 2.5

Analysts expect Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) to report $0.12 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. T_ABX’s profit would be $210.24M giving it 44.81 P/E if the $0.12 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Barrick Gold Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $21.51. About 2.70 million shares traded. Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ABX News: 23/04/2018 – Barrick Gold 1Q Net $158M; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – PROCEEDS FROM ANY FUTURE PORTFOLIO OPTIMIZATION WILL BE USED TO ENHANCE PROJECT PIPELINE, OR RETURNED TO SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – Blackrock Group Adds Aptiv, Exits Barrick Gold, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 16/05/2018 – BARRICK COMPLETES $38M INVESTMENT IN MIDAS GOLD; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – FOURMILE EXPLORATION PROGRAM IN CORTEZ DISTRICT IS PROGRESSING WELL, WITH ENCOURAGING INITIAL ASSAY RESULTS; 23/04/2018 – BARRICK DOESN’T PLAN TO SELL MORE ASSETS TO CUT DEBT; 09/05/2018 – Barrick Gold Will Own Approximately 19.9% of the Outstanding Common Shrs of Midas Gold; 23/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Barrick Gold cuts 2017 compensation for top two executives; 29/05/2018 – SHANDONG HAS HAD 22 MEETINGS SO FAR ON BARRICK PARTNERSHIP; 24/04/2018 – BARRICK GOLD CORP – HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND FOR QUARTER OF U.S. 3 CENTS PER SHARE

Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAN) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 1.89, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 15 investment professionals increased and started new stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold stakes in Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 3.81 million shares, down from 3.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 10 New Position: 5.

Among 3 analysts covering Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Barrick Gold had 4 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) earned “Hold” rating by GMP Securities on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Desjardins Securities.

More notable recent Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Further Update Concerning Acacia Mining plc (â€œAcaciaâ€) Toronto Stock Exchange:ABX – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Response to Acacia’s announcement Toronto Stock Exchange:ABX – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “22 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Barrick Gold Corporation (TSE:ABX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nevada Gold Mines Launched: Best Assets, Best People Will Deliver Best Value – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Barrick Gold (TSX:ABX): Could the Stock Price Soon Double to $40? – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Chile, Peru, the Dominican Republic, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, Zambia, and Saudi Arabia. The company has market cap of $37.69 billion. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and nickel deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal properties include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, and Veladero.

More notable recent Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen New York Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund declares $0.0480 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Amazon provides additional HQ2 details, from community gardens to a banana stand – Washington Business Journal” published on July 11, 2019, Fool.com.Au published: “Is Nanosonics the next ASX healthcare blue-chip? – Motley Fool Australia” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Complete Preferred Share Exchanges – Business Wire” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T and Colt are First to Implement MEF’s LSO Sonata APIs to Automate Network Ordering – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund for 506,354 shares. Dakota Wealth Management owns 66,975 shares or 0.8% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Karpus Management Inc. has 0.72% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The Illinois-based Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C., a New Jersey-based fund reported 45,933 shares.