Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ARPO); Shorts at Rewalk Robotics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RWLK) Raised By 5.43%

Analysts expect Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 45.45% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.21 EPS previously, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see -42.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.78% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $0.688. About 160,247 shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) has declined 80.37% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.37% the S&P500.

Rewalk Robotics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RWLK) had an increase of 5.43% in short interest. RWLK’s SI was 481,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.43% from 456,700 shares previously. With 1.37 million avg volume, 0 days are for Rewalk Robotics LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s short sellers to cover RWLK’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 127,938 shares traded. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) has declined 82.71% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 82.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RWLK News: 29/05/2018 – TIMWELL CORP LTD REPORTS 11.5494 PCT STAKE IN REWALK ROBOTICS LTD AS OF MAY 15 – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – ReWalk Robotics 1Q Loss $6.33M; 15/05/2018 – REWALK ROBOTICS LTD – NING CONG APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 03/05/2018 – ReWalk Robotics Appoints Yohanan Engelhardt to Its Bd of Directors and as Chmn of the Audit Committee; 10/05/2018 – ReWalk Robotics Shareholders Approve $20 M Investment Agreement With Timwell Corp; 08/03/2018 – ReWalk Robotics 4Q Loss $6.16M; 21/03/2018 – Italian Workers Compensation Insurer Issues National Coverage Policy for ReWalk Exoskeletons; 15/05/2018 – REWALK ROBOTICS GETS FIRST TRANCHE OF $5M; 08/03/2018 – REWALK ROBOTICS – TIMWELL TO MAKE INVESTMENT IN 3 TRANCHES, WILL ADD ONE MEMBER TO REWALK’S BOARD UPON CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE; 26/04/2018 – Global Robotic Exoskeleton Market Forecast to 2022: Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 30.38% with Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics, Parker Hannifin, ReWalk Robotics, Rex Bionics Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes exoskeletons for wheelchair-bound individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. The company has market cap of $22.48 million. The firm offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe. It currently has negative earnings. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. markets and sells its products directly to institutions and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company has market cap of $28.57 million. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.