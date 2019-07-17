Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP); Wabash National (WNC) Shorts Increased By 18.69%

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 58.62% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s analysts see -36.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 233,236 shares traded. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 50.26% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology

Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) had an increase of 18.69% in short interest. WNC’s SI was 3.44M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 18.69% from 2.90 million shares previously. With 419,000 avg volume, 8 days are for Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)’s short sellers to cover WNC’s short positions. The SI to Wabash National Corporation’s float is 6.37%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.14. About 279,711 shares traded. Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) has declined 28.92% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WNC News: 16/04/2018 – Wabash National Corporation Announces Earnings Release Date; 05/03/2018 – Wabash Valley Power, Ranger Power boost Illinois solar energy in 99MW landmark deal; 24/04/2018 – Jenny Netzer Joins WNC’s Board of Advisors; 03/04/2018 – WNC Closes $135 Million Institutional LIHTC Fund; 22/04/2018 – DJ Wabash National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WNC); 01/05/2018 – Wabash Natl Sees FY Adj EPS $1.94-Adj EPS $2.06; 16/05/2018 – Diversified Manufacturer Wabash National Corporation Appoints New General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – Wabash National May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 01/05/2018 – WABASH NATIONAL 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 33C; 16/03/2018 – Wabash National Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company has market cap of $60.02 million. The companyÂ’s specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Epinephrine Injection pre-filled syringe for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of albuterol (APC-2000) and fluticasone (APC-4000) for the treatment of bronchospasm and asthma; and beclomethasone (APC-1000), a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma, as well as APC-1000 and APC-5000 for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. It currently has negative earnings. It also operates a 503B drug outsourcing facility that provides prescription compounded medications to patients, physician clinics, hospitals, surgery centers, and other clients in the United States.

Among 4 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 7 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 16, the company rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ADMP in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by FBR Capital. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold Wabash National Corporation shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 50.38 million shares or 0.49% less from 50.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pillar Pacific Cap Lc invested in 0.04% or 22,575 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Moreover, United Automobile Association has 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.01% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Wilen Invest Mngmt invested in 0.12% or 12,000 shares. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) for 6,471 shares. Atria Invs Limited Com owns 12,964 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Investors Pa holds 1,051 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC). Public Sector Pension Investment Board has 114,129 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Orrstown Financial Svcs reported 5,839 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 85,078 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.56% stake. Barclays Plc holds 0% or 124,522 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Wabash National (NYSE:WNC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Wabash National had 8 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. OTR Global downgraded the shares of WNC in report on Friday, January 25 to “Mixed” rating. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy”. Mizuho maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Wabash National Corporation operates as a diversified industrial maker and North AmericaÂ’s producer of semi-trailers and liquid transportation systems. The company has market cap of $839.16 million. The Company’s Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; specialty trailers, such as converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; used trailers; and laminated hard wood oak flooring products. It has a 13.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Diversified Products segment offers transportation products, including stainless steel and aluminum liquid and dry bulk tank trailers, and other liquid transport solutions for the dairy, food and beverage, chemical, environmental, petroleum, and refined fuel industries; aircraft refuelers and hydrant dispensers for in-to-plane fueling companies, airlines, freight distribution companies, and fuel marketers; military grade refueling and water tankers; truck mounted tanks for fuel delivery; and vacuum tankers.

