Analysts See $-0.12 EPS for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP); Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) SI Increased By 2.69%

Analysts expect Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 9.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 58.62% from last quarter’s $-0.29 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s analysts see -36.84% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.15. About 416,707 shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) has declined 68.06% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMP News: 15/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Discusses 2017 Highlights and Business Update; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syringe to the Market Leading Product in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology; 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and lmmunology (AAAAI) Joint Congress With the World Allergy Organization; 06/03/2018 ADAMIS PHARMACEUTICALS PROVIDES UPDATE ON DATA PRESENTED AT THE AMERICAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY, ASTHMA AND IMMUNOLOGY (AAAAI) JOINT CONGRESS WITH THE WORLD ALLERGY ORGANIZATION; 22/04/2018 – DJ Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMP); 06/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Provides Update on Data Presented at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology (AAAAI) Join; 08/03/2018 – Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces Publication of a New Human Factors Study Comparing Its Symjepi™ Epinephrine Prefilled Syring

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) had an increase of 2.69% in short interest. MCRB’s SI was 3.90 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.69% from 3.80 million shares previously. With 124,800 avg volume, 31 days are for Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s short sellers to cover MCRB’s short positions. The SI to Seres Therapeutics Inc’s float is 18.77%. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.73. About 257,180 shares traded. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has declined 62.76% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.76% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRB News: 09/05/2018 – Seres Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 11/04/2018 – NESTLE HEALTH SCIENCE US HOLDINGS, INC REPORTS 16.97 PCT STAKE IN SERES THERAPEUTICS INC AS OF APRIL 10, 2018 – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Seres Short-Interest Ratio Rises 26% to 56 Days; 18/05/2018 – Seres Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Seres Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRB); 09/05/2018 – SERES THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.69; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at; 11/04/2018 – Nestle Health Science US Holdings, Inc., Affiliates Report Stake In Seres Therapeutics; 17/04/2018 – Seres Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data Supporting the Development of Microbiome Therapeutics for Immuno-Oncology at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 10/04/2018 Seres Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company has market cap of $190.86 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which has completed Phase II clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection . It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SER-287 that is in Phase Ib clinical study in patients with mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis; and SER-262, a synthetic microbiome therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase Ib study in patients with primary CDI.

Among 4 analysts covering Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Seres Therapeutics has $16 highest and $13 lowest target. $14’s average target is 412.82% above currents $2.73 stock price. Seres Therapeutics had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Chardan Capital Markets maintained Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) rating on Monday, March 11. Chardan Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $15 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 11. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Friday, February 22. The stock of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Directors Own Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Seres Therapeutics prices stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seres Therapeutics launches $60M stock offering; shares down 12% after hours – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seres’s investigational candidates unaffected by FDA alert – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had 8 analyst reports since March 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The rating was downgraded by B. Riley & Co on Tuesday, July 16 to “Sell”. The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19. Maxim Group maintained the shares of ADMP in report on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating.