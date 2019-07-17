Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY); Sanmina-sci USA (SANM)’s Sentiment Is 2.17

Analysts expect Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 26.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. WY’s profit would be $81.93M giving it 58.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Weyerhaeuser Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 3.21 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Wood Products Adjusted Earnings Significantly Higher Compared With 1Q; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit RElTweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Net $269M; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Simons to represent Weyerhaeuser at Nareit REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 22/04/2018 – DJ Weyerhaeuser Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WY); 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser

Sanmina-sci USA Inc (SANM) investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 126 institutional investors opened new or increased positions, while 58 cut down and sold stakes in Sanmina-sci USA Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 62.99 million shares, up from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Sanmina-sci USA Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 48 Increased: 79 New Position: 47.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 2.29% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation for 127,486 shares. Sadoff Investment Management Llc owns 904,792 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.86% invested in the company for 379,710 shares. The Florida-based Zpr Investment Management has invested 1.68% in the stock. Donald Smith & Co. Inc., a New York-based fund reported 1.21 million shares.

The stock increased 1.78% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.38. About 260,153 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 05/04/2018 – SANMINA ACHIEVES FDA REGISTRATION AT FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, IND; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better-than-anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 08/03/2018 – In Nonbinding Vote, Sanmina Shareholders Vote Against Disclosed Compensation for Named Executive Officer; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 21.82% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.55 per share. SANM’s profit will be $46.23 million for 11.34 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.24% negative EPS growth.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.10 billion. The firm offers product design and engineering solutions comprising concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services. It has a 18.72 P/E ratio. It also provides interconnect systems, such as printed circuit board fabrication, backplane, and cable assemblies; and mechanical systems, including enclosures, precision machining, and plastic injection molding; non-volatile DIMMs, solid state drives, and DRAM solutions; defense and aerospace products; storage products; and optical and radio frequency modules.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $90,886 activity. 8,000 shares were sold by Hagen Russell S, worth $210,526 on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 5,195 shares valued at $119,640 was bought by Stockfish Devin W.

Weyerhaeuser Co. is a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $19.17 billion. It primarily invests in United States. It has a 101.74 P/E ratio. The firm operates under four business divisions, timberlands, wood products, cellulose fibers and real estate.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold Weyerhaeuser Company shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.