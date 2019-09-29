Analysts See $0.11 EPS for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA); Shorts at Broadvision (BVSN) Lowered By 50.23%

Analysts expect U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) to report $0.11 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. SLCA’s profit would be $8.09M giving it 21.52 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.70% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $9.47. About 1.78 million shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 48.51% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.51% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 08/03/2018 Permian producers can halve sand costs through local sourcing-report; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS – TO SELL THREE TRANSLOADS LOCATED IN PERMIAN, EAGLE FORD AND APPALACHIAN BASINS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – DEAL FOR $75 MLN; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Silica Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 23/03/2018 – EP Minerals to be Acquired by U.S. Silica; 23/03/2018 – EP MINERALS TO BE BOUGHT BY U.S. SILICA; 23/03/2018 – U.S. Silica to Buy Mineral-Additives Business for $750 Million; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Plcs U.S. Silica, EP Minerals Rtgs On WatchPos On Acqstn

Broadvision Inc (NASDAQ:BVSN) had a decrease of 50.23% in short interest. BVSN’s SI was 10,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 50.23% from 21,900 shares previously. With 16,400 avg volume, 1 days are for Broadvision Inc (NASDAQ:BVSN)’s short sellers to cover BVSN’s short positions. The SI to Broadvision Inc’s float is 0.58%. The stock increased 15.86% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $1.68. About 31,716 shares traded or 328.71% up from the average. BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) has declined 34.15% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.15% the S&P500.

BroadVision, Inc. develops, markets, and supports enterprise portal applications that enable companies to unify their e-business infrastructure and conduct interactions and transactions with employees, partners, and clients through a personalized self-service model. The company has market cap of $8.50 million. The firm offers business agility suite, a portal that provides personalized views of information and processes; commerce agility suite, an e-commerce system for transacting business on the Web; Clearvale, an enterprise social network solution; Clear, a human resources management system; QuickSilver, a publishing system for large and complex documents; and Vmoso, a cloud application for conducting virtual enterprise communications, mobile workgroup collaborations, and social business engagements. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides frameworks that offer portal services for organizing and presenting information; commerce services for transacting business on the Web; process services for transforming people-intensive processes and collaborations into Web self-service applications; content services for managing Web content throughout its lifecycle; staging services for moving content from development environment to production environment; search for full-text and field searching of online content and referenced external files with relevance ranking; unified stream services for unification and integration of information; event driven services to deliver notifications through various messaging platforms; and migration services for data moving across platforms.

More notable recent BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “APPS, FSLY and MU among tech movers – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does BroadVision, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BVSN) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BroadVision Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Standards – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BroadVision Announces First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BroadVision Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Results Nasdaq:BVSN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 8 buys, and 0 sales for $117,789 activity. ESW Capital – LLC also bought $15,169 worth of BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) on Monday, August 26.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.40, from 0.6 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 1 investors sold BroadVision, Inc. shares while 2 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 214,734 shares or 9.51% less from 237,314 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp accumulated 93,848 shares. Blackrock owns 885 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technology Ltd Llc holds 85,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 1 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 5 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVSN) for 2 shares. 342 are owned by Retail Bank Of America De. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 4 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does It Make Sense To Buy U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) For Its Yield? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “US Silica’s SandBox Unit To Appeal Patent Office Decision – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (SLCA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.