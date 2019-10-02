Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (RUTH); Armada Hoffler Properties Has 1.95 Sentiment

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 1.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 78 funds increased or started new equity positions, while 40 reduced and sold stakes in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. The funds in our database now own: 44.92 million shares, up from 43.45 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Armada Hoffler Properties Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 60 New Position: 18.

Analysts expect Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 15.38% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. RUTH’s profit would be $3.31 million giving it 44.43 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.31 EPS previously, Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc.’s analysts see -64.52% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $19.55. About 68,521 shares traded. Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has declined 23.47% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.47% the S&P500. Some Historical RUTH News: 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality 1Q Adj EPS 45c; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.35, REV VIEW $452.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within IDT, National Presto Industries, EnPro Industries, Ruth’s H; 28/03/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House Partners with Eldorado Resorts, Inc. to Bring Its Signature Sizzle to Reno; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S REAFFIRMS FORECAST FY OUTLOOK; 04/05/2018 – Ruth’s Hospitality Reaffirms Full-Year 2018 Outlook; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RUTH); 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY 1Q EPS CONT OPS 45C; 05/04/2018 – Ruth’s Chris Steak House to Host Wine-Pairing Dinner With Freemark Abbey; 04/05/2018 – RUTH’S HOSPITALITY GROUP INC RUTH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; RATING HOLD

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. The company has market cap of $589.01 million. The Company’s restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. It has a 14.06 P/E ratio. The firm operates restaurants under the Ruth??s Chris Steak House trade name.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 19 investors sold Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 23.90 million shares or 1.93% less from 24.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap Incorporated holds 0.01% or 122,222 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 2,278 shares. 52,143 are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated. 12,840 are owned by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com. The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has 71 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board accumulated 62,482 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Co accumulated 4,357 shares. Wedge Cap L Limited Partnership Nc has invested 0.02% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). State Teachers Retirement System invested 0.01% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 392 shares stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 6,001 shares. Amer Gru accumulated 0% or 21,373 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0% invested in Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) for 300 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has $28 highest and $2200 lowest target. $25’s average target is 27.88% above currents $19.55 stock price. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had 3 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 20 by Piper Jaffray.

Analysts await Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. AHH’s profit will be $20.96M for 15.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. It invests in real estate markets of Mid-Atlantic United States. It has a 54.37 P/E ratio.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.05. About 177,596 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (AHH) has risen 12.79% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500.

Albert D Mason Inc holds 0.76% of its portfolio in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. for 61,470 shares. Chilton Capital Management Llc owns 505,606 shares or 0.72% of their US portfolio. Moreover, National Investment Services Inc Wi has 0.47% invested in the company for 24,846 shares. The Virginia-based Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc has invested 0.4% in the stock. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc, a Oregon-based fund reported 58,700 shares.

