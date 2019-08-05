Analysts See $-0.11 EPS for OPKO Health, Inc. (OPK); Encompass Capital Advisors Upped By $6.51 Million Its World Fuel Svcs (INT) Position

Analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 175.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, OPKO Health, Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.28% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1.94. About 5.59 million shares traded or 23.24% up from the average. OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) has declined 62.19% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.19% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 18/05/2018 – OPKO: Draft Determiniation by Medicare Contractor Novitas Is Subject to Public Comment Period Ending July 5; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK); 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 16/03/2018 OPKO Health Announces Landmark Study Showing 4Kscore® Test is Strong Predictor of Prostate Cancer Mortality Published in Europ; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) stake by 61.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc acquired 232,636 shares as World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT)'s stock rose 28.63%. The Encompass Capital Advisors Llc holds 611,344 shares with $17.66M value, up from 378,708 last quarter. World Fuel Svcs Corp now has $2.44B valuation. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 458,129 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 47 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.70 million activity. FROST PHILLIP MD ET AL bought $128,622 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. $96,000 worth of stock was bought by Fishel Robert Scott on Tuesday, May 28. 10,000 shares were bought by Rubin Steven D, worth $21,442. Logal Adam bought $6,630 worth of stock. HSIAO JANE PH D had bought 10,000 shares worth $20,297 on Thursday, May 9. $20,888 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by PAGANELLI JOHN A. $61,500 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) was bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold OPKO Health, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 45,335 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank owns 80,000 shares. Cap Ok stated it has 0.03% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). D E Shaw Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 127,781 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 25,500 shares. Gabelli Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Connor Clark And Lunn Mgmt Ltd owns 640,002 shares. Rk Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 2.96% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Wells Fargo And Mn has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Morgan Stanley owns 3.37M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Networks reported 1,200 shares. Principal Fincl holds 113,824 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt invested in 0% or 24,728 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 45,028 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

date 2019-08-05

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.19 billion. The company's Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 262,800 were reported by Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Dupont Cap Mgmt Corporation invested in 50,084 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc stated it has 480,742 shares. State Street owns 2.57 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Encompass Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 611,344 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Co Na holds 877 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bogle Invest Management Lp De has 0.37% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 33,784 shares. Art Limited reported 0.07% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). 486 are held by Fort L P. Secor Cap Advisors LP reported 0.19% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Wedge Cap Mngmt L LP Nc accumulated 8,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Hgk Asset Mgmt reported 14,064 shares stake.



Among 2 analysts covering World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. World Fuel Services has $4300 highest and $40 lowest target. $41.50’s average target is 11.17% above currents $37.33 stock price. World Fuel Services had 2 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was upgraded by Seaport Global to “Buy” on Thursday, March 7.

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc decreased Tellurian Inc New stake by 1.53 million shares to 981,407 valued at $10.99M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dmc Global Inc stake by 260,656 shares and now owns 319,213 shares. Pq Group Hldgs Inc was reduced too.