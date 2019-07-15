Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI); TFS Financial (TFSL) Sentiment Is 1.15

TFS Financial Corp (TFSL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.24, from 1.39 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 45 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 39 trimmed and sold stakes in TFS Financial Corp. The investment managers in our database now have: 32.09 million shares, up from 31.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding TFS Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 31 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

Analysts expect Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 5.NMCI’s profit would be $3.81 million giving it 5.20 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 4,739 shares traded. Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.03. About 129,743 shares traded. TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has risen 14.32% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.89% the S&P500. Some Historical TFSL News: 05/04/2018 – Stockhouse: CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Telferscot to Distribute Equity in Seven New Companies to TFS Shareholders; 15/03/2018 – TFS International Propels Momentum in Clinical Trials with goBalto; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q EPS 8c; 30/04/2018 – TFS FINL SAYS PAUL J. HUML WILL ASSUME ROLE OF CFO; 22/03/2018 – TFS Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – TFS Financial 2Q Net $23.3M; 11/04/2018 – Fitch Believes Turkcell Would Have a Strong Propensity to Support TFS; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S:BOE TFS END MAY BOOST UK BANKS FUNDING COSTS BY GBP800M; 17/04/2018 – Tree Planting Event Scheduled for April 21 in Slavic Village; 29/05/2018 – Mutual Holding Company for TFS Financial Corporation to Seek Member Approval for Dividend Waivers

Analysts await TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TFSL) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.08 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.07 per share. TFSL’s profit will be $22.40 million for 56.34 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by TFS Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

TFS Financial Corporation operates as a holding firm for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland that provides residential real estate mortgage loans and retail savings deposits. The company has market cap of $5.05 billion. It provides retail consumer banking products, including mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other financial services. It has a 62.17 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts.

Clover Partners L.P. holds 3.65% of its portfolio in TFS Financial Corporation for 125,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 1.14 million shares or 3.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Empyrean Capital Partners Lp has 1.34% invested in the company for 1.79 million shares. The New York-based Maltese Capital Management Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Vision Capital Management Inc., a Oregon-based fund reported 119,867 shares.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships in Asia and Europe. The company has market cap of $79.24 million. As of March 6, 2019, it owned a fleet of 30 vessels. It has a 8.15 P/E ratio.

