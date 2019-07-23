Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL); Moelis & Company (MC) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Moelis & Co had 8 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Outperform” rating on Monday, April 8 by JMP Securities. The stock of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. As per Monday, July 8, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. See Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 26.67% from last quarter's $0.15 EPS. T_MTL's profit would be $11.53M giving it 21.34 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, Mullen Group Ltd.'s analysts see 10.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.39. About 245,267 shares traded.

Among 3 analysts covering Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Mullen Group Ltd. had 3 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, June 24. The rating was initiated by IBC with “Hold” on Friday, June 21. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and related services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company has market cap of $984.31 million. The companyÂ’s Oilfield Services segment offers specialized transportation, drilling, well-servicing, and dewatering services, which include the transporting of oversize and overweight shipments; and the transportation, handling, storage, and computerized inventory management of oilfield fluids, tubulars and drilling mud, pipe stockpiling, and stringing. It currently has negative earnings. This segment provides services related to the processing and production of heavy oil, such as well servicing and handling, and transportation and disposal of fluids, as well as frac support, dredging, water management, dewatering, pond reclamation, hydrovac excavation, drilling rig relocation, and conductor pipe setting services.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. It has a 13.78 P/E ratio. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational firms, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

