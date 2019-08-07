Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG); Humana (HUM) Sentiment Is 0.97

Analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 45.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. JAG’s profit would be $23.73M giving it 14.48 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.37. About 1.60M shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 48.85% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.85% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B2 Cfr To Jagged Peak; B3 To Notes; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy Total Proved Oil and Gas Reserves as of Dec 31 Were 82.4 MMBoe (79% Oil); 25/04/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy LLC Announces Pricing of Upsized Private Offering of $500 Million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026; 25/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY LLC – 2026 NOTES, WHICH PRICED AT PAR, WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2026; 10/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 1Q Loss $39.4M; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Jagged Peak Energy ‘B’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 22/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC JAG.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14

Humana Inc (HUM) investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 257 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 264 sold and decreased their positions in Humana Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 118.52 million shares, down from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Humana Inc in top ten positions decreased from 15 to 10 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 223 Increased: 188 New Position: 69.

More notable recent Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of Humana Inc.â€™s (NYSE:HUM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Humana picks up Louisiana Medicaid contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Humana Inc (HUM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Humana Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “HUM Stock’s Rally Isn’t Over Yet, If History is Any Indicator – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Humana Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $39.48 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Retail, Group, and Healthcare Services. It has a 15.97 P/E ratio. The Retail segment offers Medicare benefits, as well as commercial fully-insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products directly to individuals or through group accounts.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.54 million activity.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Humana Inc. for 37,395 shares. Glenview Capital Management Llc owns 1.31 million shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bbr Partners Llc has 3.02% invested in the company for 87,513 shares. The Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc. has invested 3.01% in the stock. Sivik Global Healthcare Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 30,000 shares.

The stock increased 1.94% or $5.57 during the last trading session, reaching $292.25. About 1.02 million shares traded. Humana Inc. (HUM) has declined 5.19% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Canon India Takes a Dual Leap in its Journey of Social Development; Adopts Village Maheshwari and Partners With NGO ‘Humana; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Net $491M; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE SAYS LETTER ALSO PROVIDES EXAMPLES OF “SHORTCOMINGS” IN KINDRED MANAGEMENT’S PROJECTIONS AND MOTIVATIONS RELATING TO TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Health Payer: Humana buys Florida physician group amid Walmart rumors; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 13/04/2018 – Calamos Adds Humana, Exits Expedia, Cuts Wells Fargo: 13F; 29/03/2018 – Walmart in early-stage acquisition talks with Humana: Dow Jones, citing; 02/05/2018 – Humana Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $13.70-Adj EPS $14.10; 10/04/2018 – Humana AB: Notice of 2018 Annual General Meeting in Humana AB

More notable recent Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Imperial Capital Downgrades Jagged Peak Energy (JAG) to In-Line – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “5 Red-Hot New Stocks Trading Under $10 With Huge Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:JAG) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), The Stock That Dropped 29% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.