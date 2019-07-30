Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (JAG); Align Technology (ALGN) SI Increased By 9.31%

Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) had an increase of 9.31% in short interest. ALGN’s SI was 3.28M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 9.31% from 3.00M shares previously. With 1.09 million avg volume, 3 days are for Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s short sellers to cover ALGN’s short positions. The SI to Align Technology Inc’s float is 4.49%. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $196.05. About 3.15 million shares traded or 174.69% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 09/05/2018 – 3SHAPE SAYS FILED THE PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT ASSERTING THAT ALIGN TECHNOLOGY’S ITERO ELEMENTS INTRAORAL SCANNER INFRINGES 3SHAPE’S US ‘244 PATENT; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES

Analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 45.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. JAG’s profit would be $23.47M giving it 15.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Jagged Peak Energy Inc.’s analysts see 22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.81% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $6.82. About 2.11 million shares traded or 54.88% up from the average. Jagged Peak Energy Inc. (NYSE:JAG) has declined 20.68% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAG News: 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy Total Proved Oil and Gas Reserves as of Dec 31 Were 82.4 MMBoe (79% Oil); 23/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS JAGGED PEAK ENERGY INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jagged Peak Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JAG); 22/05/2018 – Jagged Peak Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Jagged Peak Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Jagged Peak Energy ‘B’; Outlook Stable; Debt Rated; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q ADJ. EPS 12C, EST. 10C; 22/03/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 4Q ADJ EPS 9C; 23/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS JAGGED PEAK ENERGY LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 10/05/2018 – JAGGED PEAK 1Q ADJ EPS 12C

Among 5 analysts covering Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Align Technology had 12 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, March 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 25.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity. $318,228 worth of stock was sold by Tay Julie on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 59 investors sold Align Technology, Inc. shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 662,677 shares. 240 are owned by Gemmer Asset Management Lc. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt holds 948 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 3,260 are held by Telemus Limited Co. Moreover, Melvin Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.5% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 153,300 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.41% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) or 270,009 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Utah Retirement has invested 0.08% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Advisory Svcs Ltd holds 0.02% or 1,102 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Com owns 0.09% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 6,818 shares. Bamco New York reported 347,505 shares. Whittier Tru, California-based fund reported 365 shares. The Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Align Technology, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing digital services. The company has market cap of $15.69 billion. The companyÂ’s Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases. It has a 38.08 P/E ratio. It also provides Invisalign Express (10 and 5) and Invisalign Lite/i7 treatments for orthodontic cases, non-comprehensive treatment relapse cases, or straightening prior to restorative or cosmetic treatments; Invisalign Go, a solution for general practitioner dentists (GPs) to identify and treat patients with mild malocclusion; SmileDirectClub aligners for minor tooth movement; custom clear aligner retainers used to maintain tooth position and correct minor relapse; and SmartTrack, a custom-engineered material that delivers force for orthodontic tooth movements.

Among 3 analysts covering Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Jagged Peak Energy had 3 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Imperial Capital.