Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL); THALES ORDINARY SHARES (THLEF) Shorts Lowered By 0.12%

THALES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THLEF) had a decrease of 0.12% in short interest. THLEF’s SI was 84,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 0.12% from 84,600 shares previously. With 400 avg volume, 211 days are for THALES ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:THLEF)’s short sellers to cover THLEF’s short positions. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $107.9. About 360 shares traded. Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.11 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 10.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. ICL’s profit would be $139.81 million giving it 10.78 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.745. About 126,724 shares traded. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 14.05% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 08/03/2018 – ICL Launched its New Strategy: Focus on its Mineral Chain Alongside Accelerated Growth of Advanced Crop Solutions for the Agric; 21/05/2018 – ICL – TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON MAY 22, 2018; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q Net $928M; 02/05/2018 – ICL Invests in CropX, Makes First Investment in Precision Ag; 17/05/2018 – ICL: PETITION FILED AGAINST PERMITS FOR ROTEM’S PONDS 4 AND 5; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS PRICES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Israel Chemicals At ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q EPS 73c; 08/03/2018 – Israel Chemicals unveils strategy, sets 5-year targets; 31/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS- COMPLETED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $600 MLN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 31, 2038 TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.03 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. It has a 12.14 P/E ratio. The firm extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.

Thales S.A. provides various solutions for clients in the aerospace, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets. The company has market cap of $23.93 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerospace, Transport, and Defence & Security. It has a 20.18 P/E ratio. The Aerospace segment offers aircraft control systems; and electrical generation and conversion, and in-flight entertainment and connectivity systems, as well as offers air traffic management and maintenance services.