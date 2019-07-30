Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL); Sabby Management Has Decreased Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (BCLI) Position By $1.06 Million

Analysts expect Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 31 before the open.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. ICL’s profit would be $140.06M giving it 11.91 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.24. About 721,416 shares traded or 417.44% up from the average. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 19.82% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 04/04/2018 – Israel Chemicals Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD ICL.TA – QTRLY SHR $0.08; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Israel Chemicals at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 29/03/2018 – ICL to post $840 mln gain from sale of units to SK Capital; 08/03/2018 – Israel Chemicals unveils strategy, sets 5-year targets; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS PRICES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 02/05/2018 – ICL Invests in CropX, Makes First Investment in Precision Ag; 23/05/2018 – Israel Chemicals (“ICL”) Announces Final Results of Cash Tender Offer for Existing Notes; 28/03/2018 – SK CAPITAL CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE FIRE SAFETY AND OIL ADDITIVES BUSINESSES FROM ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD. AND CHANGES NAME TO PERIMETER SOLUTIONS; 28/03/2018 – ICL SEES RECORDING CAPITAL GAIN ABOUT $840M IN 1Q

Sabby Management Llc decreased Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI) stake by 26.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabby Management Llc sold 265,477 shares as Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc (BCLI)’s stock rose 2.58%. The Sabby Management Llc holds 745,205 shares with $3.23M value, down from 1.01M last quarter. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc now has $88.98 million valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 58,924 shares traded or 1.05% up from the average. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) has risen 5.03% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.60% the S&P500. Some Historical BCLI News: 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advis; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCLI); 28/03/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics’ Phase 3 Trial of NurOwn® in ALS Now Open to Canadian Patients; 30/03/2018 – CIRM: Stem Cell Roundup: Crafty Cancer, Fighting Viruses, and Brainstorm ALS Trial Expands to Canada; 13/03/2018 – Innovate Biopharmaceuticals appoints June Almenoff, M.D., Ph.D. as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Medical Officer; 12/03/2018 – BrainStorm Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board and Appoints Neuroscientist Jerold Chun, M.D., Ph.D., to Chair; 14/05/2018 – Brainstorm Cell Therptcs 1Q Loss $2.3M; 21/03/2018 – BrainStorm Appoints Two Leading Thought Leaders in the Fields of Neuroscience and Regenerative Medicine to its Scientific Advisory Board; 30/05/2018 – BrainStorm Cell Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the BIO International Convention

More notable recent Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 59% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Third Clinical Site Initiated for BrainStorm Cell Therapeutic’s Phase 2 Progressive MS Study – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BrainStorm Senior Management to Present at BIO 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “BrainStorm to Host Business Update Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BrainStorm Issues 2018 Letter to Shareholders Nasdaq:BCLI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 27, 2018.

More notable recent Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “ICL Announces Release Date for Q2 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Fitch Revises ICL’S Outlook to ‘Positive’ From ‘Stable’ and Affirms Its ‘BBB-‘ Rating – PRNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “ICL Awarded the Highest ‘Platinum+’ Score in the Maala Index for 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “S&P Reaffirms ICL’s BBB- Rating With a Stable Outlook – PRNewswire” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Israel Chemicals Ltd (ICL) CEO Raviv Zoller on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. It has a 14.93 P/E ratio. The firm extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.