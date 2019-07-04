Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Israel Chemicals Ltd. (ICL); Cyberoptics (CYBE)’s Sentiment Is 2.08

Cyberoptics Corp (CYBE) investors sentiment increased to 2.08 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.96, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 27 investment professionals started new and increased stock positions, while 13 cut down and sold positions in Cyberoptics Corp. The investment professionals in our database reported: 4.18 million shares, up from 4.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cyberoptics Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 11 Increased: 18 New Position: 9.

Analysts expect Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 22.22% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. ICL’s profit would be $141.35 million giving it 11.84 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Israel Chemicals Ltd.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 169,873 shares traded or 26.93% up from the average. Israel Chemicals Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) has risen 19.82% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ICL News: 25/04/2018 – Israel Chemicals Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS EXAMINING STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIPS IN INNOVATION; 10/05/2018 – ICL 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 21/05/2018 – ICL ANNOUNCES PRICING OF CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 17/05/2018 – ICL FILES UPDATE ON LEGAL PROCEEDINGS; 21/05/2018 – ISRAEL CHEMICALS PRICES CASH TENDER OFFER FOR EXISTING NOTES; 28/03/2018 – SK CAPITAL CLOSES ACQUISITION OF THE FIRE SAFETY AND OIL ADDITIVES BUSINESSES FROM ISRAEL CHEMICALS LTD. AND CHANGES NAME TO PERIMETER SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – ICL LOOKING INTO `BROAD SPECTRUM’ OF INVESTMENTS IN ISRAEL; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Israel Chemicals at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – ICL: PARKS AUTHORITY SUIT SEEKS MONETARY RELIEF OF 397M SHEKELS

Analysts await CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.1 per share. CYBE’s profit will be $568,538 for 40.00 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by CyberOptics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc holds 3.7% of its portfolio in CyberOptics Corporation for 179,461 shares. Penbrook Management Llc owns 98,060 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perkins Capital Management Inc has 0.81% invested in the company for 72,000 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Capital Llc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 100,826 shares.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $90.97 million. The companyÂ’s sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 26.95 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.70 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Essential Minerals and Specialty Solutions. It has a 14.84 P/E ratio. The firm extracts potash from the Dead Sea; mines and produces potash and salt from subterranean mines in Spain and the United Kingdom, as well as uses part of the potash to produce compound fertilizers; mines and processes phosphate rock in open mines; and produces sulfuric acid, agricultural phosphoric acid, phosphate fertilizers, compound fertilizers, liquid fertilizers, and soluble fertilizers.