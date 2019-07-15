Analysts See $0.11 EPS for FTS International, Inc. (FTSI); ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS (ENZN) Shorts Down By 68.63%

ENZON PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ENZN) had a decrease of 68.63% in short interest. ENZN’s SI was 1,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 68.63% from 5,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.245. About 8,701 shares traded. Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) to report $0.11 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 88.42% from last quarter’s $0.95 EPS. FTSI’s profit would be $12.08 million giving it 12.55 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, FTS International, Inc.’s analysts see 120.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.52. About 120,712 shares traded. FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) has declined 61.97% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.40% the S&P500. Some Historical FTSI News: 18/04/2018 – FTS International Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Net $78.7M; 05/03/2018 FTS INTERNATIONAL INC FTSI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $26; 21/04/2018 – DJ FTS International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTSI); 30/04/2018 – FTS International 1Q Rev $467.5M; 10/05/2018 – PSP Adds FTS International Inc., Exits Venator Materials: 13F; 10/05/2018 – FTS International Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

FTS International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides well completion services in the United States. The company has market cap of $606.39 million. It offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance hydrocarbon flow in oil and natural gas wells for oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. It has a 4.85 P/E ratio. The firm also provides wireline services comprising setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in licensing drug products. The company has market cap of $10.83 million. The companyÂ’s marketed drug products include PegIntron for chronic hepatitis C; Sylatron for melanoma; Macugen for neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration; and CIMZIA for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and CrohnÂ’s disease. It has a 1.87 P/E ratio.

