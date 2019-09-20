Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ); Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Prudential plc (LON:PRU)

Analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to report $0.11 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.31 EPS change or 155.00% from last quarter’s $-0.2 EPS. DRQ’s profit would be $4.00 million giving it 123.55 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Dril-Quip, Inc.’s analysts see 266.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.36. About 374,502 shares traded or 8.83% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 0.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.53% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q REV. $99.2M, EST. $96.5M; 19/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Loss/Shr 20c

Among 3 analysts covering Prudential PLC (LON:PRU), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Prudential PLC has GBX 2300 highest and GBX 1627 lowest target. GBX 1958.67’s average target is 33.52% above currents GBX 1467 stock price. Prudential PLC had 31 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was reinitiated by Shore Capital with “Buy”. On Thursday, May 23 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3. The stock of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 16 by JP Morgan. See Prudential plc (LON:PRU) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 16 investors sold Dril-Quip, Inc. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 41.22 million shares or 0.72% more from 40.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Invesco has 0.01% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership holds 0.04% or 8,195 shares. Old Bankshares In invested in 0.01% or 4,931 shares. Us Natl Bank De invested in 0% or 11,484 shares. Cordasco Finance accumulated 120 shares. Ameriprise Fincl invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 41,682 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 0.01% or 12,412 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). 24,587 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Frontier Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 99,177 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.01% or 55,725 shares. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 10,982 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 30,912 shares. California Public Employees Retirement has 122,787 shares.

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 36 investors sold Prudential plc shares while 261 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 244.77 million shares or 0.75% less from 246.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lingohr And Partner Asset Mngmt Gmbh reported 9,633 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited owns 0.21% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 3,644 shares. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated holds 6,200 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Arcadia Investment Mi invested in 0.03% or 907 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 86,370 shares. 4,214 are held by Private Tru Na. Security Bancorp Of So Dak reported 8,709 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Comerica Comml Bank owns 0.08% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU) for 100,507 shares. Everence, Indiana-based fund reported 10,620 shares. Naples Advsr Limited Co accumulated 7,364 shares or 0.18% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.13% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Gabalex Capital Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 350,000 shares. M&R Cap Management has 0.01% invested in Prudential plc (LON:PRU). Rodgers Brothers Incorporated reported 5,330 shares. New Vernon Ltd Liability Com accumulated 31,859 shares or 6.36% of the stock.

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial services and products, and asset management services to individuals and businesses primarily in Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 38.14 billion GBP. It offers health, disability, critical illness, and accident coverage products; and life insurance products, as well as pension products and annuities. It has a 11.88 P/E ratio. The firm also provides long-term savings and retirement products; fixed index and variable annuities; and institutional products, including guaranteed investment contracts, funding agreements, and medium-term note funding agreements.

Since September 9, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.14 million activity. The insider FALZON ROBERT bought 3,580 shares worth $300,648. $627,600 worth of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) was bought by Lowrey Charles F on Monday, September 9. 2,500 shares were bought by TANJI KENNETH, worth $209,600.

