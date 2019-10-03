Analysts See $-0.11 EPS for Conformis, Inc. (CFMS); Hexo Corphares (HEXO) Shorts Up By 29.78%

Hexo Corphares (NYSE:HEXO) had an increase of 29.78% in short interest. HEXO’s SI was 19.22 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 29.78% from 14.81M shares previously. With 4.48 million avg volume, 4 days are for Hexo Corphares (NYSE:HEXO)’s short sellers to cover HEXO’s short positions. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.79. About 902,757 shares traded. HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) has risen 34.51% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.51% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report $-0.11 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Conformis, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $2.355. About 418,262 shares traded. Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) has risen 185.04% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 185.04% the S&P500. Some Historical CFMS News: 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Rev $19.7M; 02/05/2018 – CONFORMIS 1Q REV. $19.7M, EST. $19.6M; 19/04/2018 – Smith & Nephew Inc. vs ConforMIS, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 02/05/2018 – CONFORMIS 1Q LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 25C; 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Loss/Shr 22c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ConforMIS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFMS); 02/05/2018 – ConforMIS 1Q Loss $12M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Advisers Trust Buys 1.3% Position in Conformis; 07/03/2018 Four-Year Data from the UK National Joint Registry Highlights High Survivorship in Patients Treated with the Conformis iTotal CR; 07/03/2018 – CONFORMIS: ITOTAL CR KNEE IMPLANT REVISION RATE 0.5% IN STUDY

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc., produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company has market cap of $927.58 million. The firm offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It currently has negative earnings. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

