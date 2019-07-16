Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR); KWG GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (KWGPF) Shorts Increased By 77.15%

Analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 8.33% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. CLPR’s profit would be $1.96 million giving it 24.98 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Clipper Realty Inc.’s analysts see -8.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.92% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $10.99. About 26,488 shares traded. Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) has risen 52.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CLPR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Clipper Realty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CLPR); 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Adj FFO/Shr 10c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/03/2018 – Clipper Realty 4Q Loss/Shr 4c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 21c; 10/05/2018 – Clipper Realty 1Q Adj FFO/Shr 7c; 08/03/2018 Clipper Realty 4Q Rev $27.3M

KWG GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) had an increase of 77.15% in short interest. KWGPF’s SI was 6.39M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 77.15% from 3.61 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 63878 days are for KWG GROUP HLDGS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:KWGPF)’s short sellers to cover KWGPF’s short positions. It closed at $1.02 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

KWG Property Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, management, and sale of real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $. The firm operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Hotel Operation, and Property Management divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s properties portfolio include mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, office buildings, hotels, and shopping malls located in Guangzhou, Foshan, Nanning, Hainan, Suzhou, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Hefei, Chengdu, Beijing, and Tianjin.

Clipper Realty Inc., a real estate company, acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multi-family residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area. The company has market cap of $195.78 million. It operates in Commercial and Residential divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has elected to be treated as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

More notable recent Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; International Speedway Misses Q2 Views – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About J. Jill, Inc. (JILL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (CVGI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.