Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR); Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (FGP) Shorts Raised By 4.99%

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 42.11% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. CDR’s profit would be $9.79M giving it 5.84 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.02% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.57. About 100,035 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 20.73% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 26c

Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP) had an increase of 4.99% in short interest. FGP’s SI was 1.62 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.99% from 1.54 million shares previously. With 327,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Ferrellgas Partners L.P. (NYSE:FGP)’s short sellers to cover FGP’s short positions. The SI to Ferrellgas Partners L.P.’s float is 2.33%. The stock increased 3.71% or $0.0354 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9901. About 99,191 shares traded. Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) has declined 65.18% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FGP News: 14/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP- AMENDMENT EXTENDS FACILITY’S MATURITY DATE BY 3 YEARS, INCREASES MAXIMUM BORROWING CAPACITY FROM $225 MLN TO $250 MLN; 08/03/2018 – FERRELLGAS PARTNERS LP QTRLY TOTAL REV $755.2 MLN VS $579.3 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Declares Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Cash Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces New $575 Million Senior Secured Credit Facility; 19/03/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Expects Little to no Impact from FERC Revised Policy Statement; 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners: Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility Increased to $250M; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ferrellgas Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FGP); 14/05/2018 – Ferrellgas Partners Announces Extension of Upsized Accounts Receivable Securitization Facility; 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS – WORKING TO CLOSE ON A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION OF ITS ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE SECURITIZATION FACILITY

More notable recent Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Ferrellgas Partners Earnings: A Preview – Benzinga” on June 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ferrellgas Partners (FGP) Beats Q3 Earnings, Misses Revenues – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date – GlobeNewswire” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “2 Stocks Move Higher Monday – GuruFocus.com” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $96.19 million. It operates in two divisions: Propane Operations and Related Equipment Sales, and Midstream Operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customersÂ’ premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 2.36 million shares or 41.56% less from 4.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 15,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 27,419 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo reported 17,150 shares. Comml Bank Of America Corp De holds 86,485 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0% or 13,535 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 214,000 shares. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 48,087 shares. 58,770 were reported by Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP) for 98,055 shares. Regal Inv Advisors Limited Com reported 24,600 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 7,500 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (NYSE:FGP). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Limited Co holds 3,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. shares while 47 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 78.70 million shares or 1.37% more from 77.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) for 9.05 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 56,465 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Group L P holds 1,253 shares or 0% of its portfolio. M&T Bank Corp invested in 132,082 shares. Kennedy Capital reported 0.06% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America invested in 81,807 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% or 776,941 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) for 610,209 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp holds 55,092 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) for 13,245 shares. New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Citigroup has invested 0% in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR). Meeder Asset Management holds 1,156 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 58,968 shares. Legal And General Grp Inc Plc holds 0% or 204,263 shares.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The company has market cap of $228.79 million. The Company's portfolio comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 18.62 P/E ratio.