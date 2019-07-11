Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (CDR); 3 Analysts Are Bullish TELUS (TU) Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Telus (NYSE:TU), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Telus had 9 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 15 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) on Friday, February 15 with “Buy” rating. See TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) latest ratings:

07/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy Maintain

26/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy Maintain

Analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 42.11% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. CDR’s profit would be $9.79 million giving it 5.83 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.0641 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5659. About 178,664 shares traded. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) has declined 20.73% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CDR News: 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NAREIT-DEFINED FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.53 TO $0.55; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 15c-Loss 13c; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q Rev $37.6M; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.15 TO $0.13; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CEDAR REALTY TRUST INC CDR.N – SEES 2018 OPERATING FFO PER DILUTED SHARE $0.58 TO $0.60; 17/04/2018 Cedar Realty Trust Chief Faces Sexual-Harassment Allegations; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cedar Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDR); 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust Sees 2018 FFO 53c/Shr-FFO 55c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – Cedar Realty Trust 1Q FFO 9c/Shr

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 267,118 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 08/03/2018 Mojio accelerates connected car roll-outs with additional Series B funding from Iris Capital and TELUS Ventures; 19/04/2018 – TELUS launches breathtaking 4K HDR TV — a first in Canada; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet and mobile services; 23/05/2018 – TELUS innovation takes on a major technical challenge to provide the Lower North Shore region with ultra-high-speed internet an; 10/05/2018 – TELUS announces election of directors; 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51; 05/04/2018 – TELUS launches Boost Wi-Fi to increase wireless internet speed and coverage at home; 10/05/2018 – Telus 1Q Net C$412M; 27/04/2018 – TELUS partners with Neil Squire Society to increase the accessibility of smartphones and touchscreen devices

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services and products in Canada. The company has market cap of $22.56 billion. It operates through Wireless and Wireline divisions. It has a 19.98 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s telecommunications services and products comprise wireless and wireline voice and data; data services, including Internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud services; healthcare solutions; and business process outsourcing solutions.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The company has market cap of $228.43 million. The Company's portfolio comprises 61 properties, with approximately 9.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. It has a 18.59 P/E ratio.

