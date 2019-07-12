Analysts See $0.11 EPS for Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (BAYK); Sunbelt Securities Lifted By $462,696 Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Holding

Analysts expect Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 57.14% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. BAYK’s profit would be $1.45 million giving it 18.41 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.11 EPS previously, Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 5,308 shares traded. Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) stake by 125.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc acquired 17,796 shares as Weyerhaeuser Co (WY)’s stock declined 1.73%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 32,006 shares with $843,000 value, up from 14,210 last quarter. Weyerhaeuser Co now has $18.83 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.77. About 102,241 shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 31.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q EPS 35c; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig D. Eerkes As Chairman Of The Board To Succeed William T. Weyerhaeuser; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 22/03/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Wood Products Revenue $1.309

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Bank of Lancaster that provides various banking services and products to businesses, professionals, and clients in Virginia. The company has market cap of $106.92 million. The firm accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It has a 25.31 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan products include commercial and industrial loans, such as small business loans, asset based loans, and other secured and unsecured loans and lines of credit; residential and commercial mortgages; home equity loans; consumer installment loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile and boat financing, home improvement loans, and unsecured personal loans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It fall, as 0 investors sold Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 1.46 million shares or 55.85% less from 3.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Banc Funds Lc owns 0.19% invested in Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) for 334,831 shares. Maltese Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 0.51% or 869,829 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr accumulated 0% or 20,731 shares. Jcsd Cap Limited Liability Com owns 234,820 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 3.17 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 60,732 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 33,096 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Eqis Capital stated it has 10,234 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 7,610 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.05% or 3.21M shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.03% or 6.79 million shares. Horrell Cap Mgmt invested in 331 shares. Mraz Amerine And Assoc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 23,739 shares. Da Davidson And Communications accumulated 447,624 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 15,764 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth stated it has 28,887 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr invested 0.02% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Morgan Stanley has 4.10M shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased Ishares Tr (IWM) stake by 3,538 shares to 5,904 valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Agnc Invt Corp stake by 37,775 shares and now owns 82,252 shares. Ishares Tr (IDV) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Weyerhaeuser had 5 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets.