Analysts See $-0.11 EPS for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX); Shorts at GREE TOKYO ORDINARY SHARES JAPAN (GREZF) Raised By 2.65%

Analysts expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report $-0.11 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 31.25% from last quarter's $-0.16 EPS. After having $-0.13 EPS previously, Agile Therapeutics, Inc.'s analysts see -15.38% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.3. About 215,363 shares traded or 10.35% up from the average. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) has declined 48.50% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.93% the S&P500.

More notable recent Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Agile Therapeutics Appoints Chief Financial Officer Nasdaq:AGRX – GlobeNewswire” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agile Therapeutics finance chief to depart after filing 10Q – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Agile up 7% premarket on Twirla refiling – Seeking Alpha” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Agile Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc., a forward-thinking women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. The company has market cap of $56.87 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing a pipeline of other new transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-ER, a regimen that allows a woman to extend the length of her cycle; AG200-SP, which is a regimen designed to provide shorter lighter periods; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.46 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Agile Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 16.86 million shares or 114.01% more from 7.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Cap Limited Partnership invested in 100,000 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 200 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Creative Planning has 0% invested in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) for 10,000 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Virtu Fin Llc stated it has 0% in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Needham Invest Limited Company invested in 0.08% or 160,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 4 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Geode Cap Mgmt holds 281,210 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perceptive Advsrs Lc holds 0.36% or 8.43M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) for 3,300 shares. Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management Llc has invested 0% in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX). Pura Vida Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 74,265 shares. Investor Ab owns 3.51 million shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.