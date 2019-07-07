Analysts See $0.11 EPS for ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR); Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 42.11% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. ACMR’s profit would be $1.77M giving it 37.45 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, ACM Research, Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $16.48. About 121,388 shares traded. ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has risen 79.56% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ACMR News: 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 21/04/2018 DJ ACM Research Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACMR); 24/05/2018 – ACM Research Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC ACMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN; 08/05/2018 – ACM Research Backs 2018 Rev $65M; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 08/05/2018 – ACM Research 1Q Loss/Shr 18c

Among 2 analysts covering Wilmington Group PLC (LON:WIL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wilmington Group PLC had 6 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Numis Securities. The stock of Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, February 21. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was maintained by Shore Capital with “Hold”. See Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) latest ratings:

28/06/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Numis Securities Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 305.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 255.00 New Target: GBX 255.00 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Hold Maintain

Wilmington plc provides information, education, and networking services to professional markets worldwide. The company has market cap of 172.36 million GBP. The Company’s Risk & Compliance segment provides regulatory and compliance training and information, market intelligence, and analysis services. It has a 44.77 P/E ratio. This segment serves international financial services and insurance markets, as well as the United Kingdom pensions industry, and risk and compliance officers.

The stock decreased 1.25% or GBX 2.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 197. About 261,005 shares traded or 207.30% up from the average. Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Wilmington plc (LON:WIL) were recently published by: Businessinsider.com, which released: “Small Cap Value Report (5 Nov) – LOQ, FOUR, WIL, NFC, BGO – Business Insider” on November 05, 2013. Columbian.com‘s article titled: “‘Phantom of the Opera’ scores assist from VSO musicians, special guest – The Columbian” and published on April 05, 2019 is yet another important article.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. The company has market cap of $265.20 million. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. It has a 27.38 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives.

More notable recent ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With ACM Research, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACMR) ROE Of 20%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 1%; Vuzix Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ACM Research to Participate in the 11th Annual CEO Investor Summit 2019 – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Spotlight On Semis – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 06, 2019.