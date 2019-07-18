Analysts See $0.11 EPS for ACM Research, Inc. (ACMR); COMMERZBANK JUNGE SHS ORDINARY SHARES (CRZBF) Shorts Up By 0.37%

COMMERZBANK JUNGE SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRZBF) had an increase of 0.37% in short interest. CRZBF’s SI was 6.32 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 0.37% from 6.30 million shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 1975 days are for COMMERZBANK JUNGE SHS ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CRZBF)’s short sellers to cover CRZBF’s short positions. The stock decreased 5.63% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 10,350 shares traded or 568.60% up from the average. Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBF) has 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) to report $0.11 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 42.11% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. ACMR’s profit would be $1.77M giving it 40.41 P/E if the $0.11 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, ACM Research, Inc.’s analysts see -21.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.78. About 97,013 shares traded. ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) has risen 79.56% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 75.13% the S&P500. Some Historical ACMR News: 08/05/2018 – ACM Research Backs 2018 Rev $65M; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC ACMR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $65 MLN; 29/05/2018 – ACM Research to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – ACM Research 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.18; 24/05/2018 – ACM Research Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Benchmark for May. 31; 08/05/2018 – ACM RESEARCH INC QTRLY ADJ SHR LOSS $0.04; 21/04/2018 DJ ACM Research Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACMR)

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. The company has market cap of $286.12 million. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. It has a 29.53 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives.

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.63 billion. The firm operates through Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients divisions. It has a 8.87 P/E ratio. It offers deposit, loan, securities, payment, and pension products; wealth management services, such as securities and portfolio management, credit management, and loans and real estate management services; and advice on trust and inheritance issues, and corporate investments.