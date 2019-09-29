Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for Western Energy Services Corp. (WRG); Electronic Arts (EA)’s Sentiment Is 1.19

Analysts expect Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) to report $-0.10 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $-0.11 EPS. After having $-0.11 EPS previously, Western Energy Services Corp.’s analysts see -9.09% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $0.22. About 1,000 shares traded. Western Energy Services Corp. (TSE:WRG) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Electronic Arts Inc (EA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 287 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 241 trimmed and sold holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 258.16 million shares, down from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Electronic Arts Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 12 to 11 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 56 Reduced: 185 Increased: 214 New Position: 73.

Technology Crossover Management Vi L.L.C. holds 100% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. for 609,035 shares. Technology Crossover Management V Llc owns 609,035 shares or 71.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. has 9.62% invested in the company for 744,731 shares. The California-based Technology Crossover Management Vii Ltd. has invested 8.43% in the stock. Mig Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 488,300 shares.

Analysts await Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 21.25% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.8 per share. EA’s profit will be $185.67 million for 37.96 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Electronic Arts Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -342.31% EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on September 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wedbush pulls EA from Best Ideas – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 1.64 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has declined 26.71% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS BUYS CLOUD GAMING TECH & TALENT; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 19/04/2018 – DJ Electronic Arts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EA); 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS NAMES PATRICK SODERLUND CHIEF DESIGN OFFICER; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.08B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE BOOSTED LEN, PZZA, EA, MGM, LQ IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ELECTRONIC ARTS INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Rev $1.080B

Electronic Arts Inc. develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company has market cap of $28.20 billion. It develops and publishes games primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v. It has a 13.53 P/E ratio. Zombies brands; and license games from others, such as FIFA, Madden NFL, and Star Wars, as well as publishes and distributes games developed by third parties.