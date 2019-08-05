Analysts See $0.10 EPS for The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX); Barr E S & Co Cut Goldman Sachs (GS) Position

Analysts expect The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report $0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. DSGX’s profit would be $8.43M giving it 86.53 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, The Descartes Systems Group Inc’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $34.61. About 29,346 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 31/05/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : ALL FIGURES IN C$; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 05/03/2018 Descartes Systems 4Q Rev $63.6M; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 09/04/2018 – Active Nutrition International Takes PowerBar and Dymatize Online Using the Descartes pixi* Warehouse Management Solution; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference

Barr E S & Co decreased Goldman Sachs Inc (GS) stake by 0.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 1,679 shares as Goldman Sachs Inc (GS)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Barr E S & Co holds 188,067 shares with $36.11 million value, down from 189,746 last quarter. Goldman Sachs Inc now has $73.59 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.92% or $8.21 during the last trading session, reaching $201.16. About 1.34 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 23/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs to Relocate Dubai Banker Mazen Makarem to New York; 28/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs slashes Apple iPhone sales estimates due to ‘demand deterioration’; 25/05/2018 – ABI [Reg]: Goldman, Blackstone Make Peace in Credit-Derivative Standoff; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q Underwriting Rev $1.21 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Goldman Says It Aims to Eventually Have a 50% Female Workforce; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic to Participate in Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference; 13/03/2018 – SocGen in exclusive talks to buy Commerzbank’s EMC unit -Handelsblatt; 06/03/2018 – Trump economic adviser Cohn quits after tariffs dispute; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 27/03/2018 – TPG SIXTH STREET PARTNERS HIRES GOLDMAN’S MIKE MCGINN

Among 3 analysts covering Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Goldman Sachs Group Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by BMO Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $5.54 EPS, down 11.78% or $0.74 from last year’s $6.28 per share. GS’s profit will be $2.03B for 9.08 P/E if the $5.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.81 actual EPS reported by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.65% negative EPS growth.

Barr E S & Co increased Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 2,663 shares to 10,008 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1. It also upped Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL) stake by 3,235 shares and now owns 74,685 shares. Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB) was raised too.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.92 billion. The company's network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 86.53 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Descartes (NASDAQ:DSGX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Descartes had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. IBC maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 7 report. As per Tuesday, June 11, the company rating was maintained by TD Securities.