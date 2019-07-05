Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS); Hurco Companies (HURC) Sellers Increased By 30.8% Their Shorts

Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC) had an increase of 30.8% in short interest. HURC’s SI was 34,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 30.8% from 26,300 shares previously. With 16,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Hurco Companies Inc (NASDAQ:HURC)’s short sellers to cover HURC’s short positions. The SI to Hurco Companies Inc’s float is 0.55%. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 5,394 shares traded. Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) has declined 15.50% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) analysts expect to report $-0.10 EPS on July, 30. They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter's $-0.08 EPS. The stock increased 5.26% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.6. The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) has risen 25.73% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.30% the S&P500.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, makes, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $246.02 million. The firm offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It has a 9.33 P/E ratio. It also provides computer numerical control knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold Hurco Companies, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 5.16 million shares or 1.09% more from 5.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% or 9,109 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 10,516 shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 185 shares. Pacific Ridge Prns Limited Liability Company holds 1.37% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) for 126,244 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Moreover, Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has 0% invested in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). Northern invested in 0% or 79,584 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 81,954 shares stake. Legal & General Gru Public Limited Company reported 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC). 1,700 are held by First Manhattan. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc has 9,234 shares. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) or 7,304 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 57 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% or 5,225 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Limited Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,586 shares.

The Container Store Group, Inc. engages in the retailing of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $376.20 million. The firm operates through two divisions, The Container Store and Elfa. It has a 16.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s retail stores provide various lifestyle products, including bath, box, closets, collections, containers, gift packaging, hooks, kitchen, laundry, office, shelving, storage, trash, and travel, as well as elfa branded products.