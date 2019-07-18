Analysts See $0.10 EPS for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA); Iberiabank (IBKC)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. STAA’s profit would be $4.45M giving it 79.50 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.10 EPS previously, STAAR Surgical Company’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 101,752 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has risen 5.62% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.19% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/

Iberiabank Corp (IBKC) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.29, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 120 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 86 sold and decreased stakes in Iberiabank Corp. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 44.13 million shares, down from 44.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Iberiabank Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 68 Increased: 82 New Position: 38.

Analysts await IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $1.80 EPS, up 5.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.71 per share. IBKC’s profit will be $97.94M for 10.47 P/E if the $1.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by IBERIABANK Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.65% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.30% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 149,661 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (IBKC) has risen 0.14% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK HAS 2020 GOAL OF CORE EPS GROWTH; 11/05/2018 – Ejf Capital LLC Exits Position in Iberiabank; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS 2020 STRATEGIC GOALS; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Net $63.6M; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Announces 2020 Strategic Goals; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK: Branch Closures Part of Strategy to Improve Operating Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for 10% EPS Growth

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.10 billion. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking services and products; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. It has a 10.63 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, firms, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits.

Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 4.13% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation for 187,252 shares. Castine Capital Management Llc owns 167,839 shares or 3.73% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Investment Management Of Virginia Llc has 2.36% invested in the company for 139,085 shares. The New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Group Llc has invested 1.87% in the stock. Broadview Advisors Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 74,925 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. 100,000 shares valued at $2.22 million were bought by BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 16 investors sold STAAR Surgical Company shares while 59 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 37.67 million shares or 1.63% less from 38.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc has 0.01% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 309,958 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 2,253 shares. Congress Asset Management Ma invested in 0.07% or 166,355 shares. Grandeur Peak Advsr Limited Liability Co has 18,279 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 294,842 were accumulated by Pura Vida Invests Ltd Liability Corp. Fmr Lc reported 111 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 140,620 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Prudential Fin holds 0% or 9,977 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Com The has invested 0% in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). Grp Inc One Trading L P reported 2,103 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company owns 14,091 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 100 are owned by Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Company. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). American Group Inc invested in 0% or 28,033 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).