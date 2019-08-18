Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX); Pdt Partners Boosted Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake

Pdt Partners Llc increased Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) stake by 419.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pdt Partners Llc acquired 123,470 shares as Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII)’s stock rose 10.37%. The Pdt Partners Llc holds 152,900 shares with $3.19 million value, up from 29,430 last quarter. Rent A Ctr Inc New now has $1.39B valuation. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $25.74. About 1.04M shares traded or 3.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED BIDS: THE STREET; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 25/05/2018 – RCII BOARD CONFIRMED ENGAGED’S BOARD NOMINEE QUALIFICATIONS; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL SAYS IT SENT LETTER TO RENT-A-CENTER; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Buyout Expected In Next Month or Two; 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS

Analysts expect SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 66.67% from last quarter’s $-0.06 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, SecureWorks Corp.’s analysts see 42.86% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.2. About 76,018 shares traded. SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) has declined 5.09% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SCWX News: 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $512 MLN TO $516 MLN; 28/03/2018 – SecureWorks 4Q EPS 12c; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS 4Q ADJ REV $120.8M, EST. $117.8M; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 16/04/2018 – Secureworks Innovates Its Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Solution, Powered By Red CloakTM Technology, to Include Active; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 6C TO 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 6C; 16/04/2018 – Secureworks lnnovates Its Advanced Endpoint Threat Detection Solution, Powered By Red CloakTM Technology, to Include Active Threat Hunting; 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 28/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS CORP SCWX.O SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS $0.58 TO $0.62; 16/03/2018 – SECUREWORKS EXTENDS DROP TO A RECORD 17%

Pdt Partners Llc decreased Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) stake by 15,653 shares to 127,526 valued at $6.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 31,200 shares and now owns 32,965 shares. Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Rent-A-Center Inc has $27 highest and $17 lowest target. $21’s average target is -18.41% below currents $25.74 stock price. Rent-A-Center Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) earned “Sell” rating by Stephens on Friday, March 15. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gp reported 6.39M shares. 73,455 are owned by Prudential Financial. Hennessy Incorporated has 178,800 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 33,526 are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Piedmont Investment Advisors holds 11,112 shares. Signia Cap Mngmt Limited has invested 3.92% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Caxton Associate Lp has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 16,700 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Strs Ohio stated it has 37,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership owns 38,157 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 42,800 shares. 182,057 were accumulated by Wellington Llp. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc invested in 666,260 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

