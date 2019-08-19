Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC); G-F-W Energy X LP Has Trimmed By $300,902 Its Patterson Uti Energy (PTEN) Stake

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 56.52% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, SeaChange International, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 52,540 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M

G-F-W Energy X Lp decreased Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN) stake by 17.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. G-F-W Energy X Lp sold 21,493 shares as Patterson Uti Energy Inc (PTEN)’s stock declined 9.14%. The G-F-W Energy X Lp holds 98,083 shares with $1.38 million value, down from 119,576 last quarter. Patterson Uti Energy Inc now has $1.74B valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.58. About 3.69M shares traded. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has declined 31.91% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PTEN News: 04/04/2018 – PTEN: AVG 169 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING IN 3 MOS. ENDED MARCH 31; 02/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY REPORTS $600M CREDIT PACT; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Energy Service Adds Patterson-UTI; 04/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – FOR MONTH OF MARCH 2018, COMPANY HAD AN AVERAGE OF 172 DRILLING RIGS OPERATING; 03/04/2018 – PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY INC – WITH JUDAH’S APPOINTMENT, PATTERSON-UTI BOARD HAS BEEN EXPANDED TO EIGHT MEMBERS; 02/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces $600M Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI 1Q Rev $809.2M; 27/03/2018 PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY SAYS ON MARCH 27, 2018, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Appointment of Janeen S. Judah to Bd of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson-UTI Reports Drilling Activity for March 2018

Among 3 analysts covering Patterson-UTI (NASDAQ:PTEN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Patterson-UTI has $2000 highest and $11.5000 lowest target. $14.25’s average target is 66.08% above currents $8.58 stock price. Patterson-UTI had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) rating on Friday, August 2. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $11.5000 target. Piper Jaffray maintained Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight” rating. Bank of America maintained the shares of PTEN in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PTEN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 195.87 million shares or 2.43% less from 200.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 18,848 shares. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 267,034 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bluemountain Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 5,644 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Ser Group Inc Incorporated holds 0% or 102,412 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) for 299,421 shares. Key Grp (Cayman) Limited invested in 4.83 million shares. Moreover, Paragon Management has 0% invested in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Macquarie Limited holds 0.17% or 6.99M shares. 62,517 are held by Ameritas Prtn. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 902,125 shares. American International Grp Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Riverhead Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN). Jpmorgan Chase & Co holds 9.42 million shares. Teton Advsr Inc owns 205,725 shares or 0.29% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Our Take On Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTEN) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Narrower Q2 Loss, Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Patterson-UTI (PTEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN), The Stock That Slid 60% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, down 130.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.1 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.29% negative EPS growth.

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $68.46 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SeaChange International, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Eidelman Virant Capital has invested 0.59% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Federated Pa invested in 1,104 shares or 0% of the stock. Sei holds 0% or 8,136 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1.26M shares. Virtu Ltd Co accumulated 11,339 shares. Art Advsr Ltd has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Managed Asset Portfolios stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Paragon Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). King Luther Mngmt Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). 129,457 are owned by California Employees Retirement. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 267,000 shares. 1.48M are held by Renaissance Techs. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon owns 157,594 shares.

More notable recent SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “SeaChange Acquires Xstream Nasdaq:SEAC – GlobeNewswire” published on February 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for April 10, 2019 : BBBY, SEAC – Nasdaq” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC,LPTH,CAMP – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SeaChange Announces Leadership Changes Nasdaq:SEAC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. PONS ROBERT M had bought 20,000 shares worth $29,400. 126,749 SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares with value of $189,832 were bought by BONNEY MARK J. $1.48M worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) was bought by SINGER KAREN on Wednesday, February 27.