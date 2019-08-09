Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC); 1 Analysts Are Bullish Preferred Bank (PFBC) Last Week

Analysts expect SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) to report $-0.10 EPS on September, 4.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 56.52% from last quarter’s $-0.23 EPS. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, SeaChange International, Inc.’s analysts see -47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 7,272 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 15/05/2018 – DSC Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M

Among 2 analysts covering Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Preferred Bank had 3 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by DA Davidson. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Monday, April 22 by Raymond James. See Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) latest ratings:

05/06/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral New Target: $52.0000 Downgrade

22/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Strong Buy New Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $60 New Target: $58 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. Shares for $1.48M were bought by SINGER KAREN on Wednesday, February 27. BONNEY MARK J bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $29,400 was bought by PONS ROBERT M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold SeaChange International, Inc. shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability holds 0% or 2.02M shares. Tower Ltd Liability Co (Trc) accumulated 6,840 shares. 254,435 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Caprock Grp invested 0.01% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Gmt Capital Corporation reported 0% stake. 267,000 were reported by Bridgeway Cap. Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Sei Invs holds 0% or 8,136 shares. Arrowstreet Lp reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 2.17M shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Northern Tru reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1,104 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Group has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC).

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top video services and products that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. The company has market cap of $71.75 million. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing.

The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.1. About 2,692 shares traded. Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has declined 13.30% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PFBC News: 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Preferred Bank; 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Preferred Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFBC); 30/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Reports Borrower Default; 29/03/2018 Preferred Bank Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/04/2018 – Preferred Bank Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking services and products to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $761.55 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts and non-retail certificates of deposit. It has a 10.13 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate mini-perm loans that are secured by retail, industrial, office, special purpose, residential, and residential multi-family properties; real estate construction loans; commercial loan products comprising lines of credit for working capital and term loans for capital expenditures; and trade finance products, such as commercial and standby letters of credit, acceptance financing, documentary collections, foreign draft collections, international wires, and foreign exchange for importers and exporters.

