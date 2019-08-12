Analysts See $0.10 EPS for Regis (RGS); Navistar International (NAV) SI Decreased By 13.84%

Analysts expect Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. RGS’s profit would be $3.93M giving it 45.00 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Regis Corporation’s analysts see -72.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 299,415 shares traded or 27.82% up from the average. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES

Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) had a decrease of 13.84% in short interest. NAV’s SI was 1.80 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.84% from 2.08M shares previously. With 433,000 avg volume, 4 days are for Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV)’s short sellers to cover NAV’s short positions. The SI to Navistar International Corporation’s float is 2.2%. The stock decreased 3.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $25.26. About 579,453 shares traded or 20.09% up from the average. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 12/03/2018 – Navistar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms B3 Corporate Family Rating and All Other Long-Term Ratings of Navistar; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN SAYS IT CONTINUOUSLY REVIEWS INVESTMENT IN NAVISTAR; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new lnternational® MV Series truck; 07/03/2018 – International Truck Unveils The International® MV™ Series; 18/04/2018 – NAVISTAR HOLDER VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS AMENDS 13D FILING; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN TRUCK & BUS GMBH – RESPONDS TO REPORTS THAT SUGGEST AN ACQUISITION OF NAVISTAR BY VW T&B IS UNDER CONSIDERATION – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – VW VOWG_p.DE TRUCKS CHIEF LEAVES OPEN WHETHER 16.9 PCT STAKE IN NAVISTAR WILL BE RAISED, TAKEOVER BID NEEDED IF EXCEEDS 17 PCT; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Navistar Outlook to Positive From Stable; 16/03/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 10th Straight Gain

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $707.88 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Among 5 analysts covering Navistar (NYSE:NAV), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Navistar has $53 highest and $34 lowest target. $42.20’s average target is 67.06% above currents $25.26 stock price. Navistar had 9 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. RBC Capital Markets maintained Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) rating on Monday, March 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $34 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.

