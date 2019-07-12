Analysts See $0.10 EPS for Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG); SS&C Technologies Holdings (SSNC) Sentiment Is 1.66

SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc (SSNC) investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.41, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 203 active investment managers started new or increased stock positions, while 122 decreased and sold holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 200.97 million shares, up from 200.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 8 to 15 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 92 Increased: 123 New Position: 80.

Analysts expect Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 69.70% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. T_PVG’s profit would be $19.06M giving it 34.68 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.12 EPS previously, Pretium Resources Inc.’s analysts see -16.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.87. About 233,667 shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) has 0.00% since July 12, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 08/03/2018 PRETIUM RESOURCES INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C

Pretium Resources Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company has market cap of $2.64 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 53.55 P/E ratio. The firm owns 100% interests in the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and the Snowfield project consisting of 1 mineral claim covering an area of 1,217 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. holds 8.59% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for 1.75 million shares. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp owns 3.00 million shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Banbury Partners Llc has 7.02% invested in the company for 381,174 shares. The New York-based Incline Global Management Llc has invested 5.89% in the stock. Valinor Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 1.48 million shares.

Analysts await SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 63.46% or $0.33 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SSNC’s profit will be $216.12 million for 17.26 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.