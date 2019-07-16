Analysts See $0.10 EPS for MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (MAV); 3 Analysts Bullish Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF)

Analysts expect MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. T_MAV’s profit would be $3.76 million giving it 15.45 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, MAV Beauty Brands Inc.’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. It closed at $6.18 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Associated British Foods PLC (LON:ABF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Associated British Foods PLC had 37 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) on Friday, June 7 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, February 25. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Tuesday, January 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 10 with “Overweight”. Barclays Capital maintained Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Overweight” rating. Kepler Cheuvreux maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Liberum Capital given on Thursday, January 17. The stock of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, January 18. See Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) latest ratings:

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. operates as a personal care company. The company has market cap of $232.23 million. The firm offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names. It currently has negative earnings. MAV Beauty Brands Inc. markets its products in 25 countries worldwide through club, dollar, off-price, specialty, and online channels, as well as through food, drug, and mass channels.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail firm worldwide. The company has market cap of 18.33 billion GBP. It operates through five divisions: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. It has a 19.99 P/E ratio. The Grocery segment makes and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, herbs and spices, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

The stock decreased 0.43% or GBX 10 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2315. About 230,840 shares traded. Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) has 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.