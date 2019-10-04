Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for Lonestar Resources US Inc. (LONE); Rmb Capital Management Has Boosted Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) Position

Rmb Capital Management Llc increased Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR) stake by 27.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Rmb Capital Management Llc acquired 167,366 shares as Voya Prime Rate Tr (PPR)’s stock 0.00%. The Rmb Capital Management Llc holds 771,926 shares with $3.68M value, up from 604,560 last quarter. Voya Prime Rate Tr now has $700.52 million valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 183,445 shares traded. Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) to report $-0.10 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 1,100.00% from last quarter’s $0.01 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s analysts see 400.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.72. About 6,514 shares traded. Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) has declined 73.39% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LONE News: 24/05/2018 – Lonestar Announces Increase In Borrowing Base To $190 Million; 30/04/2018 – Lonestar Resources Announces Management Changes; 28/03/2018 – LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $31.4 MLN VS $13.4 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 20/04/2018 – LONESTAR FILES UP TO $200M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 13/05/2018 – Lonestar Resources US 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 13c; 24/05/2018 – LONESTAR RESOURCES US – LENDERS IN FACILITY APPROVED INCREASE IN CO’S BORROWING BASE FROM $160 MLN TO $190 MLN; 28/03/2018 – LONESTAR RESOURCES US INC – ESTIMATES THAT MARCH PRODUCTION BENEFITTED PARTIALLY FROM ADDITION OF COMPANY’S HORNED FROG WELLS; 30/04/2018 – Lonestar Resources US: Gregory R. Packer Appointed General Counsel; 25/04/2018 – Lonestar Cell MTN and Youtap Launch Momo Pay in Liberia

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.44 million. The firm primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.42 million activity. 726,645 shares valued at $3.42M were bought by Saba Capital Management – L.P. on Monday, September 30. Anderson Kimberly A bought $1,873 worth of stock.