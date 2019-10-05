Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for Hydrogenics (HYGS); Exact Sciences (EXAS) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Analysts expect Hydrogenics Corporation (NASDAQ:HYGS) to report $-0.10 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $-0.22 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Hydrogenics Corporation’s analysts see -60.00% EPS growth. It closed at $15 lastly. It is down 122.69% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.69% the S&P500. Some Historical HYGS News: 14/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Election of Directors; 11/05/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – OF BACKLOG OF $140.1 MLN, EXPECTS TO RECOGNIZE $55.0 MLN IN FOLLOWING 12 MONTHS AS REVENUE; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CFO; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Chief Financial Officer Bob Motz to Retire, Effective May 11; 11/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Ended 1Q With Backlog of $140.1M; 23/05/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss $1.13M; 23/03/2018 – Hydrogenics Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer; 08/03/2018 – Hydrogenics 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 23/03/2018 – HYDROGENICS CORP – MARC BEISHEIM HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS MOTZ’S SUCCESSOR

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 182 funds increased and opened new positions, while 144 sold and decreased equity positions in Exact Sciences Corp. The funds in our database now own: 108.62 million shares, down from 126.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Exact Sciences Corp in top ten positions increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 113 Increased: 106 New Position: 76.

Zevenbergen Capital Investments Llc holds 6.76% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation for 1.75 million shares. Green Valley Investors Llc owns 887,659 shares or 5.96% of their US portfolio. Moreover, R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. has 5.78% invested in the company for 52,900 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Biondo Investment Advisors Llc has invested 5.7% in the stock. Atika Capital Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 135,300 shares.

Analysts await Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-0.41 EPS, down 36.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.3 per share. After $-0.30 actual EPS reported by Exact Sciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.67% negative EPS growth.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.08 billion. The firm develops the Cologuard, a non-invasive stool DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It has a collaboration, license, and purchase agreement with Genzyme Corporation; and license agreement with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $93.28. About 1.72M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) has risen 100.54% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500.

Hydrogenics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and makes hydrogen generation products based on water electrolysis technology; and fuel cell products based on proton exchange membrane technology. The company has market cap of $285.58 million. It operates in two divisions, OnSite Generation and Power Systems. It currently has negative earnings. The OnSite Generation segment develops products for industrial gas, hydrogen fueling, and renewable energy storage markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold Hydrogenics Corporation shares while 7 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 1.64 million shares or 2.23% less from 1.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

