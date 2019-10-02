Analysts See $0.10 EPS for Gerdau S.A. (GGB); Shorts at Computer Programs and Systems (CPSI) Raised By 3.48%

Analysts expect Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) to report $0.10 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. GGB’s profit would be $163.36 million giving it 7.51 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Gerdau S.A.’s analysts see 66.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.75% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.005. About 8.20 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU AMERISTEEL CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 07/03/2018 EMERGING MARKETS-Brazilian equities lead regional losses as tariff fears heat up; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU WILL CONTINUE DELEVERAGING DURING NEXT QUARTERS: CEO; 14/03/2018 – WTO DIRECTOR AZEVEDO SAYS POTENTIAL SYSTEMIC RISKS OF REACTIONS TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS ARE WORRYING; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU SEES FY CAPEX R$1.2B; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO

Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI) had an increase of 3.48% in short interest. CPSI’s SI was 875,400 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.48% from 846,000 shares previously. With 128,100 avg volume, 7 days are for Computer Programs and Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s short sellers to cover CPSI’s short positions. The SI to Computer Programs and Systems Inc’s float is 7.66%. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $21.39. About 51,985 shares traded. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) has declined 16.74% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSI News: 19/04/2018 – Computer Programs Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Product Vision Takes Center Stage at the CPSI 2018 National Client Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ Computer Programs and Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSI); 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q EPS 29C; 12/03/2018 – Computer Programs Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Exits Position in Computer Programs; 03/05/2018 – COMPUTER PROGRAMS 1Q ADJ EPS 59C; 03/05/2018 – Computer Programs & Sys 1Q EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Evident Highest Ranked EHR Vendor for 8th Consecutive Year; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century

Gerdau S.A. provides steel-related products and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The firm operates through Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. It has a 36.2 P/E ratio. It offers semi-finished products, such as billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, including rebars, merchant bars, and profiles that are used by the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products consisting of barbed and barbless fence wire, galvanized wire, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

More notable recent Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Gerdau SA (GGB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Gerdau cuts 2019 investment plan amid weak demand – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gerdau S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Gerdau: The Brazilian Play On U.S. Steel – Seeking Alpha” published on December 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gerdau Looking Toward Better Results – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.6 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 11.06 million shares or 0.64% less from 11.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Federated Investors Pa has 0% invested in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) for 994 shares. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 347 shares. Parametric Associate Ltd Liability invested in 76,626 shares. Gradient Investments Lc owns 10 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 2,837 shares. 10,680 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 77,640 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 9,391 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 1.94M shares. Fmr Limited Com accumulated 71 shares. Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI). Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 25,581 shares. Polaris Mngmt Lc has 99,250 shares. Renaissance Technology reported 41,976 shares.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. The company has market cap of $307.06 million. Maarten. It has a 16.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as helps to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.