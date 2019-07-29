Analysts See $0.10 EPS for Funko, Inc. (FNKO); Annex Advisory Services Trimmed Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 60.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,517 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Annex Advisory Services Llc holds 19,186 shares with $1.55M value, down from 48,703 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $100.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $67.68. About 3.64 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Adj EPS $1.87; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 06/03/2018 BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB; 13/03/2018 – AbbVie Announces Positive Topline Results from Second Phase 3 Study Evaluating Investigational Elagolix in Women with Uterine Fibroids; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 22/03/2018 – AbbVie says not seeking accelerated approval for lung cancer drug; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 05/04/2018 – $ABBV $BIIB Settlement on Humira #Biosimilar in Europe -; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer

Analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 8 after the close.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 42.86% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. FNKO’s profit would be $4.88 million giving it 61.13 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.13 EPS previously, Funko, Inc.’s analysts see -23.08% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.45. About 254,971 shares traded. Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) has risen 129.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 125.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FNKO News: 26/03/2018 – Funko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP: Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Misled Shareholders According to a Recently Filed Class Action; 08/03/2018 – Funko 4Q Net $6.3M; 10/05/2018 – Funko 1Q EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Scott+Scott, Attorneys at Law, LLP Reminds Investors of Investors of June 4 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action; 10/05/2018 – Funko 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 05/04/2018 – Gardy & Notis, LLP: Class Action Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Funko, Inc. (FNKO) Stockholders; 30/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Funko, Inc. (FNKO) and; 13/03/2018 – Funko Appoints Molly Hartney Chief Marketing Officer

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. 7,500 shares valued at $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J on Wednesday, June 26. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M. AUSTIN ROXANNE S bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250.

Among 2 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Monday, April 29. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $7900 target. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) rating on Thursday, February 21. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $90 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Wednesday, March 13.

Annex Advisory Services Llc increased Spdr Series Trust (THRK) stake by 292,781 shares to 1.85 million valued at $65.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Spdr Ser Tr (TWOK) stake by 175,106 shares and now owns 928,928 shares. Spdr Series Trust (RSCO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Com reported 0.38% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Moreover, Gladius Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 26,142 shares. Tiemann Invest Ltd Liability has 16,465 shares. America First Limited Liability Co accumulated 1,130 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.31% or 13.03M shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv holds 518,183 shares. Horan Capital Advsrs holds 1.13% or 22,072 shares. First Savings Bank & Tru Of Newtown invested in 16,619 shares. Barrett Asset Management Llc reported 335,969 shares stake. 30 were accumulated by Csat Invest Advisory Limited Partnership. The Delaware-based Reliance Tru Of Delaware has invested 0.29% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 1.30M shares. Pennsylvania-based Inr Advisory Services Lc has invested 0.01% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). 34,194 are owned by Lvw Advsrs Ltd. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il reported 2,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 7.45 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

