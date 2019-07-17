Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for Foresight Energy LP (FELP); Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Sentiment Is 1.47

Analysts expect Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) to report $-0.10 EPS on August, 2.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 44.44% from last quarter’s $-0.18 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Foresight Energy LP’s analysts see 11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.0026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6944. About 3,876 shares traded. Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) has declined 80.69% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 85.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FELP News: 08/05/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY LP FELP.N – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNER UNITS OF $0.12 PER COMMON UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Foresight Energy 1Q Rev $240.7M; 08/05/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY LP FELP.N – QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LIMITED PARTNER UNITS OF $0.18 PER SUBORDINATED UNIT; 08/05/2018 – FORESIGHT REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – FORESIGHT SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO MERGE ITS EYE-NET™ ACTIVITIES WITH TAMDA; 08/03/2018 – Foresight Energy LP’s 2017 Annual Report on Form 10-K is Available to Investors; 07/03/2018 – Foresight Energy Expects FY18 Adjusted Ebitda in $280 Million to $310 Million Rang; 08/05/2018 – Foresight Energy Sees 2018 EBIT $280M-EBIT $310M; 13/04/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY LP SAYS ON APRIL 11, CO’S UNIT HILLSBORO ENERGY LLC FILED APPROPRIATE PLEADINGS AGAINST WPP LLC – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Foresight Completes Successful Multi-User Trial of Cellular-Based Eye-NetTM Solution for Accident Prevention

Franklin Electric Co Inc (FELE) investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.26, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 91 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 62 decreased and sold stakes in Franklin Electric Co Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 32.96 million shares, down from 33.31 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Franklin Electric Co Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 54 Increased: 55 New Position: 36.

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $101.31 million. As of March 17, 2017, the firm owned four underground mining complexes, including Williamson, Sugar Camp, Hillsboro, and Macoupin, as well as four longwall systems, and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It currently has negative earnings. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin.

More notable recent Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Chris Cline, the coal baron who founded St. Louis-based Foresight Energy, dies in helicopter crash – St. Louis Business Journal” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Foresight Energy reports Q1 earnings and suspends quarterly distribution – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Foresight Energy goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about Foresight Energy LP (NYSE:FELP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Foresight Energy LP Receives a Continued Listing Standard Letter from the NYSE – Business Wire” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Foresight Energy LP (FELP) CEO Robert Moore on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

More notable recent Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Franklin Electric (FELE) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Franklin Electric Schedules Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Edgewell Personal Care Company (EPC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 43% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 10, 2019.

Analysts await Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. FELE’s profit will be $34.81 million for 15.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 257.14% EPS growth.

First Merchants Corp holds 3.98% of its portfolio in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. for 483,000 shares. Monarch Capital Management Inc owns 156,262 shares or 2.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Channing Capital Management Llc has 1.9% invested in the company for 806,148 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.63% in the stock. Earnest Partners Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

The stock increased 0.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.17. About 19,445 shares traded. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE) has risen 2.82% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.61% the S&P500. Some Historical FELE News: 01/05/2018 – Franklin Electric Raising 2018 Rev Guidance Due to Strong Start to Year in Water and Fueling Systems Segments, Better Than Expected Sequential Growth in Distribution; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 10.75C/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ Franklin Electric Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FELE); 22/03/2018 Franklin Electric’s New Larger Little Giant® Aeration System Maximizes the Health of Bigger Bodies of Water; 01/05/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC SEES FY EPS $2.27 TO $2.37, EST. $2.23; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC BOOSTS QTR DIV; 16/05/2018 – Franklin Electric’s New SSI Series Offers High Flow, Corrosion Resistance, & Increased Efficiency In Harsh Pumping Applications; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO INC – REPRESENTS AN INCREASE FROM PRIOR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1075 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO FELE.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Franklin Electric Appoints Paul Chhabra as Vice President, Global Product Supply

Franklin Electric Co., Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.14 billion. It operates in two divisions, Water Systems and Fueling Systems. It has a 23.41 P/E ratio. The Water Systems segment offers motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.