Analysts See $-0.10 EPS for CEL-SCI (CVM); Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Covered By 2 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering Spectris PLC (LON:SXS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Spectris PLC had 35 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS on Tuesday, June 11 with “Sell”. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 19 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell”. Shore Capital maintained Spectris plc (LON:SXS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Add” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Numis Securities. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and GBX 2600 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Monday, February 18. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Add” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Peel Hunt. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Thursday, February 7 with “Overweight”. See Spectris plc (LON:SXS) latest ratings:

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.85 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. It has a 59.56 P/E ratio. The Materials Analysis segment provides services and products, which enable clients to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

The stock decreased 4.39% or GBX 113 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2460. About 283,350 shares traded. Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

