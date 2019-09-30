Analysts See $0.09 EPS for Zix (ZIXI); Gladstone Investment – Business Develo (GAIN) SI Decreased By 0.97%

Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN) had a decrease of 0.97% in short interest. GAIN’s SI was 1.27 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.97% from 1.28M shares previously. With 137,800 avg volume, 9 days are for Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo (NASDAQ:GAIN)’s short sellers to cover GAIN’s short positions. The SI to Gladstone Investment Corporation – Business Develo’s float is 3.97%. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.49. About 296,966 shares traded or 163.33% up from the average. Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) has declined 1.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GAIN News: 01/05/2018 – GLADSTONE INVESTMENT, BASSETT CREEK CAPITAL FORM BASSETT CREEK; 16/04/2018 – LNG SAYS GLADSTONE LNG SALE PACT EXECUTED W/ 3RD-PARTY BUYER; 10/04/2018 – CIRM: Gladstone researchers tame toxic protein that carries increased Alzheimer’s risk; 10/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment and Gladstone Capital to Host Investor and Analyst Event on May 21, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Investment Increases Monthly Cash Distributions to Common Stockholders and Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for A; 14/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 01/05/2018 – Gladstone Investment Corporation And Bassett Creek Capital Form The Bassett Creek Restoration Platform And Acquire J.R. Johnson; 10/04/2018 – DoJ MO Western: Former Treasurer Pleads Guilty to Embezzling from Gladstone Firefighters Union; 06/03/2018 Gladstone Investment Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – LNG LTD SAYS BUYER OF GLADSTONE LNG IS LNG QUEENSLAND PTY

Analysts expect Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 80.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. ZIXI’s profit would be $5.00 million giving it 19.92 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Zix Corporation’s analysts see 12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 552,720 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 03/04/2018 – Zix Acquires Seattle-Based Erado To Expand Its Unified Archiving, EDiscovery And Compliance Solutions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q EPS 4c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q Adj EPS 7c

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability firm interests, and warrants or options. The company has market cap of $409.95 million. The fund does not invest in start-ups. It has a 7.41 P/E ratio. It seeks to invest in small and mid-sized companies based in the United States.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $298,822 activity. GLADSTONE DAVID also bought $246,766 worth of Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $22,200 was made by DULLUM DAVID A R on Tuesday, June 4.

