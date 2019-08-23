Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for Uxin Limited (UXIN); Profile of 4 Analysts Covering Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (CRZO)

Among 6 analysts covering Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:CRZO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Carrizo Oil & Gas has $25 highest and $1500 lowest target. $18.14’s average target is 105.67% above currents $8.82 stock price. Carrizo Oil & Gas had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Alliance Global Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15 target in Monday, March 11 report. Northland Capital maintained Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Northland Capital has “Buy” rating and $25 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Williams Capital Group. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by M Partners. See Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) latest ratings:

12/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mkm Partners New Target: $19.0000 11.0000

20/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Wells Fargo 15.0000

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Ifs Securities New Target: $15.0000 13.0000

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Market Perform New Target: $16 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $15 Initiates Coverage On

20/03/2019 Broker: Capital One Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Overweight Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: Alliance Global Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy New Target: $18 Maintain

Analysts expect Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Uxin Limited’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.56. About 875,389 shares traded. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has declined 61.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.74% the S&P500.

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $816.32 million. The firm holds interests in gas and oil plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; the Delaware Basin in West Texas; the Niobrara Formation in Colorado; the Utica Shale in Ohio; and the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania. It has a 1.39 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2015, it had proved gas and oil reserves of 200.2 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 667 gross productive gas and oil wells.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $372,308 activity. FISHER JOHN BRADLEY sold $372,308 worth of Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) on Tuesday, March 19.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 89.78 million shares or 2.48% less from 92.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 28,706 shares. Moreover, Massmutual Com Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Peconic Prtn Lc invested 0.05% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Tanaka Cap reported 1.08% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 31,900 shares in its portfolio. Nwq Inv Ltd Liability invested in 0.39% or 1.45 million shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% or 817,400 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.20 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 30,535 shares or 0% of the stock. Globeflex Limited Partnership invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 41,500 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO). D E Shaw & reported 0% stake.

The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 1.93M shares traded. Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRZO) has declined 66.43% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CRZO News: 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD COMPLETELY DIVEST EAGLE FORD POSITION TO PAY DOWN DEBT, BECOME PERMIAN PURE-PLAY; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL SHOULD MERGE WITH ANOTHER OPERATOR WITH PERMIAN OVERLAP TO INCREASE SCALE; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Wants Carrizo to Sell Assets or Seek a Merger; 05/04/2018 – CARRIZO OIL & GAS SAYS “AGREES” WITH KIMMERIDGE ENERGY MANAGEMENT’S ASSESSMENT THAT ITS ASSETS ARE “CURRENTLY UNDERVALUED” RELATIVE TO PEER COMPANIES; 05/04/2018 – Kimmeridge Increases Stake in Carrizo Oil to 7.5%; 27/03/2018 – Carrizo Oil Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 3-4; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP SAYS KIMMERIDGE PRINCIPALS HAD NUMEROUS CONSTRUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS WITH CARRIZO OIL & GAS’ MANAGEMENT ON CO’S BUSINESS, STRATEGIES; 20/04/2018 – Carrizo Oil Presenting at Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP, LLC-BELIEVES CARRIZO OIL & GAS SHOULD “STRONGLY” CONSIDER SPECIFIC ACTIONS THAT CAN BE TAKEN TO ENHANCE AND MAXIMIZE SHAREHOLDER VALUE; 05/04/2018 – KEMC FUND IV GP – BELIEVE CARRIZO OIL WILL NOT BE ABLE TO INCREASE SCALE IN PERMIAN SUFFICIENTLY ABSENT MAJOR A SALE OR MERGER

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. The company has market cap of $751.50 million. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides clients with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.