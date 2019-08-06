Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for Uxin Limited (UXIN); Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund (APF) Has 0.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Uxin Limited’s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.30% or $0.0699 during the last trading session, reaching $2.1899. About 812,960 shares traded. Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) has declined 61.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.74% the S&P500.

Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc (APF) investors sentiment increased to 0.67 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.20, from 0.47 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 10 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 15 reduced and sold stock positions in Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 8.40 million shares, down from 8.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Morgan Stanley Asia-pacific Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 8 New Position: 2.

Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. is a closed end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. The company has market cap of $. It is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited and Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It currently has negative earnings. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Asia- Pacific.

The stock increased 0.12% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley Asia-Pacific Fund, Inc. for 435,553 shares. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd owns 2.26 million shares or 2.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 1.21 million shares. The Alabama-based Cornerstone Advisors Inc has invested 0.88% in the stock. Weiss Asset Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 355,316 shares.

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. The company has market cap of $642.85 million. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides clients with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm facilitates used car transaction services and financing solutions offered by third-party financing partners to buyers for their used car purchases.

