Analysts See $0.09 EPS for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX); 0 Analysts Covering Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Among 3 analysts covering Republic Services (NYSE:RSG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Republic Services had 10 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded the shares of RSG in report on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $82 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, January 10. See Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) to report $0.09 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 70.97% from last quarter’s $0.31 EPS. TROX’s profit would be $16.87 million giving it 35.67 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Tronox Holdings plc’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 558,330 shares traded. Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) has declined 39.91% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROX News: 09/05/2018 – Tronox Declares Dividend of $0.045; 25/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 25); 07/03/2018 – TRONOX HAD SUED FTC TO FORCE CRISTAL CASE TO FEDERAL COURT; 27/03/2018 – Tronox at Barclays, Chemical ROC Stars Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – CONFIDENT CAN DETERMINE AN APPROPRIATE AND PROPORTIONATE RESOLUTION TO ANY VALID CONCERNS OF COMMISSION; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION DOES NOT PREJUDGE OUTCOME OF INVESTIGATION AND/OR NEED TO OFFER ANY PARTICULAR REMEDY; 09/05/2018 – TRONOX – AMIC WILL CREATE SPECIAL PURPOSE VEHICLE IN SAUDI ARABIA AND CONTRIBUTE OWNERSHIP INTEREST ALONG WITH $322 MLN OF DEBT CURRENTLY HELD BY AMIC; 21/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – TRONOX ENTERS INTO PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SELL ELECTROLYTIC OPERATIONS; 20/03/2018 – TRONOX LTD – TRONOX MUST RESPOND TO STATEMENT OF OBJECTIONS BY EARLY APRIL 2018; 25/04/2018 – EXXARO TO SEEK APPROVAL TO MONETISE REMAINING STAKE IN TRONOX

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $367,410 activity. GOEBEL BRIAN A had sold 3,000 shares worth $218,910.

The stock increased 0.68% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $87.69. About 599,009 shares traded. Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) has risen 23.97% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RSG News: 02/05/2018 – Republic Services 1Q EPS 72c; 03/05/2018 – FITCH RTS REPUBLIC SERVICES’ PROPOSED 10-YEAR SR UNSEC NTS; 13/04/2018 – Newman Ferrara LLP Announces Corporate Governance Investigation of Republic Services, Inc. – RSG; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 68C; 18/04/2018 – This Earth Day, Take #1MORE Step to Being a Better Recycler; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES REPUBLIC SERVICES’ SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 02/05/2018 – REPUBLIC SERVICES 1Q REV. $2.43B, EST. $2.42B; 22/05/2018 – Republic Services’ Chuck Serianni Named 2018 Financial Executive of the Year by the Financial Executives International; 26/03/2018 – The City Of Maywood Files Lawsuit Against Its Contracted Waste Hauler Consolidated Disposal Service, LLC And Republic Services, Inc; 24/05/2018 – Republic Services Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold Republic Services, Inc. shares while 194 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.28 million shares or 2.51% less from 184.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.48% or 31,547 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Company stated it has 51 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings holds 0.06% in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) or 179,687 shares. Arrowstreet Cap L P holds 510,178 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated holds 1.81M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 3,813 shares. 82,580 are held by Mirae Asset Invs Limited. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 9,747 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Consulate accumulated 0.13% or 3,630 shares. Stevens First Principles Advisors holds 6,685 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 349 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 58,467 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.08% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 330,570 shares. Axa owns 70,233 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) for 7,286 shares.

Republic Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for commercial, industrial, municipal, and residential clients in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $28.20 billion. The companyÂ’s collection services include curbside collection of waste; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors. It has a 27.73 P/E ratio. It is also involved in the processing and sale of old corrugated cardboard, old newspapers, aluminum, glass, and other materials; and provision of landfill services.

More notable recent Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These “Safe Haven” Stocks Aren’t Worth the Cost Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Boring Stocks to Buy This Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did You Miss Republic Services’s (NYSE:RSG) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What We Think About Republic Services, Inc.’s (NYSE:RSG) CEO Pay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Tronox Limited produces and markets titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment in North America, Europe, South Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has market cap of $2.41 billion. It primarily operates in two divisions, TiO2 and Alkali. It has a 611.43 P/E ratio. The TiO2 segment engages in the exploration, mining, and beneficiation of mineral sands deposits.

Among 7 analysts covering TRONOX Ltd (NYSE:TROX), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. TRONOX Ltd had 12 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, March 19. The firm has “Buy” rating by Alembic given on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. Barclays Capital maintained Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $15 target. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 11 report. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by UBS on Tuesday, March 5.

More notable recent Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tronox Holdings plcâ€™s (NYSE:TROX) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Jun 05, 2019 – Tronox Holdings Plc (TROX) Chairman and CEO Jeffry N Quinn Bought $100,320 of Shares – GuruFocus.com” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $534,290 activity. $229,000 worth of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares were bought by JONES GINGER M. Another trade for 9,600 shares valued at $100,320 was bought by QUINN JEFFRY N. Shares for $99,996 were bought by Carlson Timothy C. 4,812 Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares with value of $49,949 were bought by Neuman Jeffrey N. Shares for $55,025 were bought by Hinman Wayne A on Thursday, June 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.19, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 112 investors sold Tronox Holdings plc shares while 1 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 356,894 shares or 99.55% less from 79.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Mngmt Limited Partnership has 1.08% invested in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) for 267,606 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 45,144 shares.