Analysts See $-0.09 EPS for Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS); Tri Pointe Homes (TPH) Sentiment Is 0.9

Tri Pointe Homes Inc (TPH) investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.10, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 85 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 94 sold and reduced their stock positions in Tri Pointe Homes Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 145.84 million shares, down from 150.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tri Pointe Homes Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 25 Reduced: 69 Increased: 50 New Position: 35.

Analysts await TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 4.65% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.43 per share. TPH’s profit will be $58.32M for 9.08 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 127.78% EPS growth.

The stock increased 2.06% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 2.18 million shares traded or 40.61% up from the average. TRI Pointe Group, Inc. (TPH) has declined 3.25% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TPH News: 06/03/2018 TRI Pointe Homes Northern California Honored with Six 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 25/04/2018 – TRI POINTE 1Q EPS 28C; 26/04/2018 – Winchester Homes Hosting Grand Opening for West Grove in Fairfax on May 5; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group 1Q Rev $583.4M; 21/04/2018 – DJ TRI Pointe Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPH); 09/05/2018 – Winchester Homes Announces Birchwood at Brambleton Grand Opening; 25/04/2018 – TRI Pointe Group Anticipates 2Q Homebuilding Gross Margin Percentage of 21%-21.5%; 10/04/2018 – Quadrant and Amazon Team up to Bring Smart Home Convenience to Homebuyers; 08/03/2018 – TRI Pointe Homes Southern California Honored with Eight 2018 Eliant Homebuyers’ Choice Awards

TRI Pointe Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, TRI Pointe Homes, Inc., engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.12 billion. It also manufactures and sells land and lots. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The firm operates a portfolio of six brands across eight states, including Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

Central Securities Corp holds 1.28% of its portfolio in TRI Pointe Group, Inc. for 700,000 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 2.05 million shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenhaven Associates Inc has 1% invested in the company for 4.80 million shares. The New York-based Echo Street Capital Management Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Third Avenue Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 606,666 shares.

