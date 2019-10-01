Analysts See $0.09 EPS for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA); Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY)’s Sentiment Is 2.14

Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) investors sentiment increased to 2.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 1.14, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 15 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 7 cut down and sold stakes in Oak Valley Bancorp. The funds in our database reported: 1.27 million shares, down from 1.28 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Oak Valley Bancorp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 6 Increased: 13 New Position: 2.

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. STAA’s profit would be $4.01M giving it 69.39 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, STAAR Surgical Company’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.10% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $24.98. About 198,546 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA); 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.11 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 156.12 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.22 million activity. BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. also bought $2.22M worth of STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) on Friday, May 3.

The stock increased 1.37% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $17. About 3,174 shares traded. Oak Valley Bancorp (OVLY) has declined 13.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OVLY News: 29/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Business Development Officer and Branch Manager Hiring; 19/04/2018 – DJ Oak Valley Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OVLY); 18/04/2018 Oak Valley Bancorp 1Q EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Oak Valley Community Bank Announces Commercial Banking Market Manager Promotions

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking services and products for individuals and business enterprises in Oakdale, California and the surrounding areas. The company has market cap of $139.53 million. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Commercial Banking. It has a 11.33 P/E ratio. The firm accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as overdraft protection facilities and certificates of deposit.