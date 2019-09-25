Analysts See $0.09 EPS for STAAR Surgical Company (STAA); Lyrical Asset Management LP Boosted Its Suncor Energy (SU) Stake

Analysts expect STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) to report $0.09 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 28.57% from last quarter’s $0.07 EPS. STAA’s profit would be $4.01 million giving it 77.47 P/E if the $0.09 EPS is correct. After having $0.14 EPS previously, STAAR Surgical Company’s analysts see -35.71% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 89,094 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q EPS 1c; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Houston Area McDonald’s Restaurants To Give Students And Teachers Free Breakfast To Kick Off STAAR Testing On April 10; 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ STAAR Surgical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAA); 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company has market cap of $1.24 billion. The firm provides Visian implantable collamer lenses to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness. It has a 174.28 P/E ratio. It also offers minimally invasive intraocular lenses (IOLs), including foldable IOLs for use in minimally invasive cataract surgical procedures; aspheric IOLs that produce a clearer image than traditional spherical lenses; and nanoFLEX IOL, a single piece collamer aspheric optic, as well as preloaded injectors for use in cataract surgery.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 38 investors sold STAAR Surgical Company shares while 36 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 38.65 million shares or 2.62% more from 37.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 75,419 are owned by Raymond James Financial Services. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 142,114 shares or 0% of the stock. Invsts stated it has 350,800 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 45,800 shares. Rice Hall James And Assoc Ltd Co accumulated 70,829 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA). One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% or 8,625 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 1,983 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 20,589 shares. Chicago Equity Limited Liability reported 53,430 shares stake. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 9,848 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd stated it has 1,354 shares. Advisory Rech reported 116,064 shares stake. King Luther Corp accumulated 203,145 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) for 32,925 shares.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity. $2.22M worth of stock was bought by BROADWOOD PARTNERS – L.P. on Friday, May 3.